Angelina Jolie criticizes America in free speech plea

Angelina Jolie waded into the political waters Sunday at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain.

Ahead of the premiere of "Couture," where Jolie portrays an American filmmaker named Maxine who discovers she has cancer, Jolie was asked during the press conference what she feared as an artist and an American, according to Variety.

Jolie, 50, reportedly sighed deeply, paused in thought and noted that it was "a very difficult question."

"I love my country, but at this time, I don’t recognize my country," Jolie said during the panel discussion.

"I’ve always lived internationally, my family is international, my friends, my life… My worldview is equal, united, and international. Anything anywhere that divides or limits personal expressions and freedoms from anyone, I think, is very dangerous."

She added, "These are such serious times that we have to be careful not to say things casually. These are very, very heavy times we are living in together."

The Academy Award-winning actress has previously discussed her desire to leave the states behind and move abroad.

Jolie explained to The Hollywood Reporter last year that although she "grew up" in Los Angeles, the only reason she remains in the city is "because I have to be here from a divorce."

"But as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave," she said, referring to her youngest children, twins Vivienne and Knox, 17, whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt.

The Maleficent star admitted she was searching for "privacy" for her "big family," which also includes Maddox, 24; Pax, 21; Zahara, 20; and Shiloh, 19.

"When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety," Jolie told the outlet. "I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be… that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here."

She added, "I'll spend a lot of time in Cambodia. I’ll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world."

A source recently told People magazine that Jolie's move may be sooner than expected as she's preparing to "put the house up for sale."

"[Jolie] never wanted to live in L.A. full time. She didn't have a choice because of the custody arrangement with [ex-husband] Brad [Pitt]," the insider claimed.

According to the source who spoke with People, Jolie "plans to relocate as soon as Knox and Viv turn 18 next year. She's eyeing several locations abroad. She'll be very happy when she's able to leave Los Angeles."

In September 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt after two years of marriage. They reached a settlement last December after an acrimonious and highly-publicized eight-year legal battle.

"More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt," Jolie's lawyer, James Simon, said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family. This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."

A source close to the matter told Fox News Digital, "She doesn’t speak ill of him publicly or privately. She’s been trying hard to be light after a dark time."

"The kids have grown up seeing that some people have so much power and privilege that their voices don’t matter," the insider added. "Their pain doesn’t count. They have wanted her to speak up for herself, to defend herself over these years, but she reminds them to focus on changing laws over telling public stories."

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez and Janelle Ash contributed to this report.