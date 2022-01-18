André Leon Talley, former Vogue editor-at-large, dead at 73

André Leon Talley, revered fashion journalist and former creative director and editor-at-large of Vogue, has died. He was 73.

The news was confirmed to Fox News by the writer's literary agent, David Vigliano.

Citing a source with direct knowledge, TMZ reports that Talley died Tuesday at a hospital in White Plains, New York. The reason for his hospitalization is unclear.

Talley worked as Vogue's fashion news director from 1983 to 1987 before becoming its creative director, a position he held from 1988 to 1995. He then returned to the publication in 1995 and worked as its editor-at-large unit his departure in 2013.

