©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Anna Wintour, husband Shelby Ryan privately split years ago: reports

By Julius Young | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 22

Anna Wintour and telecom tycoon Shelby Bryan are no more -- and have been for quite some time, according to reports on Thursday.

While the reason for the breakup remains unclear, Page Six reported that the pair had begun seeing cracks in the foundation in 2013 after it was reported Bryan was allegedly on the hook to the IRS for some $1.2 million in back taxes.

Per People magazine, citing a source on Thursday, the couple privately split years ago, and an insider relayed a similar sentiment to Page Six in 2013, telling the outlet, “It’s been quite a while since they’ve been seen together."

Vogue editor Anna Wintour has reportedly split from telecom tycoon Shelby Bryan after more than 20 years together. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Meanwhile, rumors also reportedly swirled that Bryan had reconnected with his ex-wife, Katherine Bryan, whose husband, investment banker Damon Mezzacappa, died in 2015.

ANNA WINTOUR CRITICIZES TRUMP FOR CORONAVIRUS HANDLING, REVEALS MET GALA IS POSTPONED

However, according to Page Six, citing sources, that is not the case. “Katherine and Shelby have kids together [and] are friends. That’s all," insiders said. 

The Vogue editor-in-chief, 70, and Bryan, 74, first met back in 1997, according to a New York magazine profile on the Vogue head honcho. They tied the knot in 2004. 

ANNA WINTOUR PENS EMOTIONAL LETTER TO VOGUE STAFF PROMISING TO DO BETTER FOR ITS BLACK EMPLOYEES

Anna Wintour and her partner Shelby Bryan tied the knot in 2004 after meeting in 1997.

At the time Wintour and Bryan met, they were each married to different people: Wintour was with psychiatrist David Shaffer, with whom she shares two kids, and Bryan to Katherine, People magazine reports. 

VOGUE EDITOR ANNA WINTOUR SIDESTEPS QUESTION ABOUT MELANIA TRUMP'S STYLE, DISCUSSES MICHELLE OBAMA INSTEAD

Reps for Wintour and Bryan did not immediately respond to Fox News’ requests for comment.

