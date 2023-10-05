Andie MacDowell, Florence Pugh and Emily Ratajkowski embrace risqué intimates as outerwear trend: PHOTOS

Andie MacDowell struts the catwalk

Actress Andie MacDowell walked the runway at the "Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris - Walk Your Worth" show during Paris Fashion Week. She confidently strutted down the catwalk in patent leather pants and a matching floor-length jacket, paired with a black bra.

MacDowell wore her signature curly locks down, showing off her natural grays. The "Groundhog Day" actress decided to embrace her gray hair in 2021, telling Katie Couric in March of this year, "I thought it would look good on my face. And when it started growing out during COVID, I saw I was right." She has since received criticism, but that hasn't changed her mind.

"How old do you think I look? I'm going to be 65. What, do you think I look 75 just because I let my hair go gray?," MacDowell told Couric, addressing her critics. "I don’t care. I want to be old. I’m tired of trying to be young. I don’t want to be young. I’ve been young. I just can't keep up the charade! I can't!"

Florence Pugh is pretty in pink

Florence Pugh turned heads when she arrived to the Valentino fashion show during Paris Fashion Week wearing a baby pink pantsuit, with the top left unbuttoned featuring a bow crop top.

She paired the look with small hoop earrings, a pink purse and a micro ponytail. Fans got a kick out of her tiny hairstyle, taking to the star's Instagram comments to joke about it. "Girl broke the record for the smallest ponytail ever," one fan wrote, with another chiming in to say "flo the minuscule ponytail is KILLING me."

Pugh sat front row at the show, alongside Andrew Garfield, Penn Badgley, Kris Jenner, and Paris and Nicky Hilton, among others.

Emily Ratajkowski's bold look

Model Emily Ratajkowski left little to the imagination when she hit the streets of New York City in a see-through dress, showcasing the black bra and thong she had on underneath. She paired the look with black pointy see-through heels and a black purse.

Ratajkowski was on her way to have dinner with friends, a month after joking on TikTok that she's ready to "date anyone who wanted to take [her] to dinner." She was previously married to movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, but the two divorced in September 2022, a decision she does not regret.

"There is nothing better than being in your 30s, still being hot, maybe having a little bit of your own money, figuring out what you want to do with your life [and] everything," Em said. "Having tried that married fantasy and realizing that it’s maybe not all it’s cracked up to be, and then you’ve got your whole life still ahead of you!"

Ana de Armas glitters in gold

Ana de Armas glittered in gold as she walked the red carpet at the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show. She walked the carpet in gold pants and a gold jacket with pink floral designs on it, paired with a brown satin bra.

As a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador, the actress took to Instagram to congratulate Nicolas Ghesquière, fashion designer and creative director for the women's line for Louis Vuitton.

"@nicolasghesquiere I am so impressed by you. Congratulations again on this beautiful collection and show," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you and the entire @louisvuitton team for the most wonderful time, as always!"

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shines in silver

While at the Mert Alas and Seventy One Gin's party during Paris Fashion Week, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showed off her slim physique, wearing a high-waisted black skirt and a suit jacket, with her silver bra visible through the open buttons.

When speaking with Conde Nast Traveler earlier this week, Huntington-Whiteley spoke about her wellness journey and how it has evolved as she's gotten older. She explained that she thought "it was something older people pondered," but after having a baby in her 30s, she realized "seemingly small rituals matter" and "can make a big difference in how you feel, mentally and physically."

"I’ve always been a gym bunny. My mom was a fitness instructor and working out and going to the gym have always been a part of my life," she told the outlet. "If I can get to the gym three times a week — and do some weight and resistance training and palates — I’m very, very happy. In terms of diet, I’m not super rigid about anything."