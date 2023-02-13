Andie MacDowell reveals dating insight she got from Sharon Stone, what a man said to make her 'give up' dating

Actress Andie MacDowell is making the dating game worth her while, revealing the real reason she has found herself on a dating app.

While appearing on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," the 64-year-old revealed she had dipped her toe into the dating app pool.

"I am not," she said before amending her answer. "Well wait, wait. Yes. Well, I am."

"I've never done it before … I haven't really been dating … I didn't put the energy into it because I was so happy working and doing other things," she told Hudson.

"Now I'm gonna focus on trying to date, mostly to do research for my new show, really," MacDowell admitted with a laugh.

MacDowell, who has been married twice, shares three children with her first husband, Paul Qualley. The couple was married from 1986 through 1999. She was married to Rhett Hartzog from 2001 through 2004.

MacDowell noted that she had been given some friendly insight into the private dating app Raya, often used by celebrities.

"I did have Sharon Stone reach out to me to tell me, that Raya, she's on Raya, that's the one I'm gonna do … She said she met two gay guys on there and that was all that she got from Raya."

Despite Stone's experience, MacDowell said, "It sounds kind of like fun anyway. It could be fun!"

The former model, who is currently starring in the new hallmark show "The Way Home," divulged that her last dating experience was not entirely pleasant.

"The last date I went on was kind of a catastrophe. I think that was part of the reason I gave up … The first thing that he did … we were going up to this museum and he looked at me and got really close to my face and he goes, ‘You know, you’re beautiful for your age.' … And I said to him, I'm not usually really quick on my feet like this, but I said to him, ‘Why not just say I’m beautiful.'"

"The date did not go well after that," she added.

In hindsight, thinking about her dating life, MacDowell revealed she had not been out in some time.

"It's been a long time, it's rather pathetic, to tell you the truth. But honestly I've been really happy. It hasn't been my priority… Other things have mattered more to me and I haven't really been lonely. But…I want to play romantic roles, so I think I need to do a little homework."

To alleviate pressure on herself, MacDowell shifted her mindset, incorporating dating into her life to better herself as an actress.

"I thought if I go about it that way, who knows, it could work out. But if I'm not putting any pressure on myself, I'm doing research for my show "The Way Home."… So I remember how to be romantic, ‘cause it’s been so long, I don't know if I remember what to do."