Amy Schumer ‘mom-shamed’ for returning to comedy stage 2 weeks after giving birth

Amy Schumer returned to the comedy stage two weeks after giving birth to her and husband Chris Fischer's son. But some of the star’s fellow moms were not too happy with her decision to do so, slamming Schumer on social media for returning to work.

Schumer on Monday night performed at the Comedy Cellar, a popular club in New York City where other comedic greats — such as Louis C.K., Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Sarah Silverman and more — have performed.

The “Trainwreck” star, 37, later took to Instagram with a photo of herself on the club’s stage.

“I’m back!” she captioned the post, in part.

Hundreds of the comedian’s fans were quick to comment on the post, many of whom commended the new mom for getting back to business so soon after giving birth.

“You can’t keep a good woman down!” wrote one person.

“How are you back at work? Are you human?” said another.

“Hell yes!” wrote a third.

“You are a rock star. I bet it felt amazing to be back up there,” said a fourth.

But others weren’t so pleased with Schumer, slamming her for leaving her son to go back to work.

"Jesus, Amy. Let the stitches dissolve first. I’m still on the couch and my youngest is three,” said one person.

“Already? That’s insane! And inhumane. Contract or not, you need to be allowed at least 6 weeks of maternity,” commented a second.

“Already?” another asked.

“I’m sorry. What?! Didn’t you birth a human like 5 minutes ago?” wrote a fourth.

But others were quick to defend Schumer against the trolls.

“This just in: woman gives birth, then within weeks leaves the house and stands up for 30 mins surrounded by friends making people laugh. The horror. Call CPS,” said one person.

“Anyone mom-shaming here probably also signed the petition to redo the GOT finale. Get a hobby people, seriously,” wrote a second person, referring to a viral online petition that called for a remake of the entire eighth and final season of the hit HBO show.

“What rest? Are you kidding me? I had nobody to clean and cook for me, go grocery shopping, to take my kids to school, to activities, etc. Three kids, one them a newborn. That's life. You just put on your cape and do what you have to do. Besides, work helps with postpartum depression, too. Amy, you're amazing. Rock on,” a third commented.

The following day, Schumer posted a photo of herself using a breast pump and addressed her critics.

"Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night!" she wrote alongside the image.

Schumer has been open about the struggles that come with being a new mom, such as the apparent lack of privacy, for instance. Earlier this month, she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself on the toilet as a woman holds her son, Gene Attell Fischer.

Prior to that, she shared a photo of herself and her sleeping newborn just days after giving birth.

Schumer and Fischer were married in February 2018 — just days after the duo made their relationship official on social media. Eight months later, Schumer revealed she was pregnant with the couple’s first child.