Amy Schumer reveals new baby’s name in sweet photo

Amy Schumer revealed her newborn son’s name in a sweet photo posted on Instagram.

Schumer posted a photo on Tuesday showing husband Chris Fischer carrying the baby boy two days after Schumer gave birth.

“Gene Attell Fischer And his dad Chris,” the comedian captioned the photo.

The baby’s middle name appears to be a nod to friend and comedian Dave Attell, who appeared in Schumer’s movie, “Trainwreck,” in 2015. Schumer also joined Attell on stage in January at New York City comedy club Carolines on Broadway.

PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE DEBUT BABY SUSSEX

The 37-year-old actress announced Monday she gave birth to her first child with Fisher on Sunday night.

“10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born,” she captioned the Instagram post, referencing Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry’s newborn who they welcomed on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schumer and Fischer got married in February 2018, days after the duo made their relationship official on social media. Eight months later, Schumer revealed she was pregnant with the couple’s first child.