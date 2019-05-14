Amy Schumer's candid postpartum bathroom picture applauded by celebrity pals

It appears Amy Schumer is using her sense of humor to poke fun at some of the struggles that come with being a new mom — like the apparent lack of privacy, for instance.

The comedian, who recently gave birth to her and husband Chris Fischer's son, took to Instagram early this week to share a photo of herself on the toilet as an unidentified woman holds her newborn.

“Milf alert 1 o’clock,” Schumer, 37, captioned the post.

AMY SCHUMER REVEALS NEW BABY’S NAME IN SWEET PHOTO

The funny snap quickly garnered reactions for other celebrities and fans alike.

“Lmao yassss show the real deal,” said former “Jersey Shore” personality Nicole Polizzi, more commonly known as “Snooki.”

“Happy Mother’s day! This is it right here!!” wrote “The Office” alum Jenna Fischer.

“True,” actress Selma Blair wrote.

“This is one of the best things I’ve ever seen,” wrote one fan.

“Is this not the realest picture of all time? Thank you @amyschumer for keeping it real and not sugar coating the experience,” said another.

AMY SCHUMER SHOWS OFF NEWBORN SON IN INSTAGRAM PHOTO: ‘NEW KID, WHO DIS?’

“Perfectly sums up [the] first days,” commented a third fan.

The post comes after Schumer shared a photo of herself and her sleeping newborn son, Gene Attell Fischer, just days after giving birth.

Schumer and Fischer were married in February 2018 — just days after the duo made their relationship official on social media. Eight months later, Schumer revealed she was pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Fox News' Katherine Lam contributed this report.