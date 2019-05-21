Amy Schumer back on stage at comedy club two weeks after giving birth

Two weeks after she gave birth to a baby boy, Amy Schumer was back on stage.

The 37-year-old comedian performed on Monday night at the Comedy Cellar, a popular club in New York City.

AMY SCHUMER SHOWS OFF NEWBORN SON IN INSTAGRAM PHOTO: 'NEW KID, WHO DIS?'

"I'm back!" Schumer posted on Instagram alongside a photo of herself on stage with a mic in hand at the comedy club.

Earlier this month, the "Trainwreck" star and her husband, Chris Fischer, welcomed their first child together. The pair were married in February 2018, and Schumer revealed eight months later that she was pregnant.

Most social media users who commented on Schumer's post were supportive, like one fan who wrote, "You go mama!!!" and another who said, "Wowza. Doesnt even look like you were pregnant for 18 months. You look great!"

"I cannot wait to hear your take on childbirth!!!!!" someone else said, cheering on the comic.