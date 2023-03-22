'American Idol' contestant calls Katy Perry’s ‘mom-shaming' joke 'hurtful' and 'embarrassing'

Katy Perry was called out by "American Idol" contestant Sara Beth Liebe who said that she was "hurt" and "embarrassed" after the judge made a "mom-shaming" joke during her audition earlier this month.

At the beginning of her audition, Liebe surprised Perry and fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan when she said she was 25 as they all commented that she looked much younger. The trio appeared even more stunned when Liebe revealed she was a mother of three, with Perry standing up and pretending to faint backward on the table.

"If Katy lays on the table, I think I'm going to pass out," Liebe said through nervous laughter.

"Honey, you’ve been laying on the table too much," the 38-year-old "Roar" singer quipped.

After the audition aired, Liebe shared her reaction to Perry's joke in a TikTok video.

‘AMERICAN IDOL’ JUDGE KATY PERRY ACCUSED OF BEING A ‘BULLY,' ‘MOM SHAMING’ CONTESTANT

"There was a joke that was made that's gotten some attention, and I’ve gotten a lot of people reaching out to me asking how I’m feeling," she said.

Liebe continued, "At the start of my audition before I sang, I mentioned that I have three children and was a young mother, and Katy Perry made a joke that wasn't super kind."

"It was embarrassing to have that on TV, and it was hurtful and that's that," she added. "But I did want to take this opportunity to just say that I think that women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool, and I think that mom shaming is super lame and I think that it's hard enough to be a mom, and it's hard enough to be a woman."

She went on to express her gratitude for the support that she had received on social media after the audition aired and offer words of encouragement for young mothers.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say I see all of the young moms and just moms in general who have commented on all of the videos and posts and everything," Liebe said. "I see you and I hear you and I am grateful for you, and you're worthy.

"Keep loving your babies," she added. "Nobody deserves to feel crappy about that. Bottom line, I don't think that there's anything more to it. I think if you're a good mama and you love your babies, that's all that really matters and other comments don't feel necessary."

The "California Gurls" hitmaker herself is mother to 2-year-old daughter Daisy, whom she shares with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, 46.

Perry's remarks sparked outrage from some "American Idol" fans when the episode aired on March 5.

"Boo to Katy Perry for mom shaming Sara Beth," one viewer wrote. "Insinuating that she has been ‘laying on the table too much’ to have 3 kids by age 25. A young mother following a dream while raising her children should be raised up not put down. #AmericanIdol."

"I really do not like how Katy Perry just treated Sara Beth on #AmericanIdol I don’t watch this show at all and my tv was already on the channel but what I witnessed was not right," another person wrote on Twitter. "They let Katy Perry bully this woman on live national tv before she even started singing. So ugly."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Another viewer said, "Pissssssed at how rude @katyperry was to Sara Beth on #AmericanIdol."

"WHY WERE YOU SO NASTY TO SARA BETH. YOU WERE REALLY TERRIBLE TO HER!! JUST WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE!!??" one tweet said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Others disagreed, however, with one person tweeting, "Katy Perry judging a contestant and a show that judges contestants? Shocking. Ever heard of @SimonCowell?"

"Being honest is now bullying" another said while someone advised Perry’s critics: "Need to go look up some of that old school Simon Cowell."

Liebe scored a golden ticket despite the awkward audition after performing Amy Winehouse’s "You Know I’m No Good" and Elton John’s "Benny and the Jets," with Perry and Bryan voting "yes" and Richie voting "no."

A rep for Perry did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this report.