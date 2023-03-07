Expand / Collapse search
‘American Idol’ judge Katy Perry accused of being a 'bully,' 'mom shaming' contestant

The 'Teenage Dream' singer, 38, warned contestant Sara Beth Liebe that if singing wasn't her dream, 'it's not going to go far'

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Katy Perry breaks down in ‘American Idol’ audition Video

Katy Perry breaks down in ‘American Idol’ audition

Katy Perry became very emotional during an "American Idol" audition after the potential contestant revealed that he was a survivor of a school shooting. (ABC)

"American Idol" judge Katy Perry was accused of being a "bully" and "mom shaming" contestant Sara Beth Liebe by some fans on Sunday night’s show. 

At the start of her audition, Liebe stated she was 25 years old when the judges balked and said that she looked like a teenager.

"Bless, you guys are my favorite," Liebe replied. "I have three kids."

She added, "If Katy lays on the table I think I'm going to pass out." Perry then quipped, "Honey, you’ve been laying on the table too much."

Sara Beth Liebe, a 25-year-old mom of three, auditioned "Benny and the Jets" on American Idol. 

Sara Beth Liebe, a 25-year-old mom of three, auditioned "Benny and the Jets" on American Idol.  (American Idol/YouTube)

The "California Gurls" singer went on to ask Liebe if singing was her dream after the contestant revealed being a mother hadn’t left her much time for herself, and she was trying for the first time outside of karaoke and church choir. 

"If it’s not your dream, you might need to leave because there’s a lot of dreams behind you," Perry told Liebe, referring to other contestants waiting to sing. 

Liebe then sang "You Know I’m No Good." 

"That’s not enough," Perry said following the performance before telling her to try "Benny and the Jets," which Liebe had revealed earlier was her first choice for the audition. 

Perry encouraged Liebe as she belted out "Benny and the Jets," saying, "More of that."

The judges applauded after her audition, and Perry jokingly called her the "accidental American Idol." 

Some "American Idol" fans dubbed the "Teenage Dream" singer a "bully" after the audition. 

Some "American Idol" fans dubbed the "Teenage Dream" singer a "bully" after the audition.  (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

"I love you," fellow judge Luke Bryan said when she was finished. "I love it because you don’t know what the hell you’re doing, but you’re a great singer," but Perry warned that "if it’s not your dream, it’s not going to go far." 

"I also respect everyone who’s walking through that door who will lay down their life for this golden ticket," Perry explained. 

After Bryan voted yes and fellow judge Lionel Richie voted no, saying she needs to take singing "seriously," Perry broke the tie with a "yeah, I guess. Why not?" 

"You’re in the dream now, go get your golden ticket. Hurry before the dream ends," Perry advised an overwhelmed Liebe who raced out of the room with her ticket to Hollywood to continue on the show. 

Fans of the show were quick to criticize Perry. 

"Boo to Katy Perry for mom shaming Sara Beth," one viewer wrote. "Insinuating that she has been ‘laying on the table too much’ to have 3 kids by age 25. A young mother following a dream while raising her children should be raised up not put down. #AmericanIdol."

"I really do not like how Katy Perry just treated Sara Beth on #AmericanIdol I don’t watch this show at all and my tv was already on the channel but what I witnessed was not right," another person wrote on Twitter. "They let Katy Perry bully this woman on live national tv before she even started singing. So ugly."

After judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie voted yes and no, Katy Perry broke the tie for Sara Beth Liebe with a yes. 

After judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie voted yes and no, Katy Perry broke the tie for Sara Beth Liebe with a yes.  (Eric McCandless via Getty Images)

Another viewer said, "Pissssssed at how rude @katyperry was to Sara Beth on #AmericanIdol." 

"WHY WERE YOU SO NASTY TO SARA BETH. YOU WERE REALLY TERRIBLE TO HER!! JUST WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE!!??" one tweet said. 

Another fan wrote, "C'mon! The girl was honest! She could've told all kind of BS to Katy fall on her knees and all... Sara is a real deal! First song was awesome! @katyperry should recognize honesty. And voice. Go Sara!"

Some Katy Perry defenders reminded her critics of former "American Idol" judge Simon Cowell's infamous meanness. 

Some Katy Perry defenders reminded her critics of former "American Idol" judge Simon Cowell's infamous meanness.  (Sami Drasin/NBC via Getty Images)

Others disagreed, however, with one person tweeting, "Katy Perry judging a contestant and a show that judges contestants? Shocking. Ever heardof @SimonCowell?"

"Being honest is now bullying" another said while someone advised Perry’s critics: "Need to go look up some of that old school Simon Cowell." 

Fox News Digital has reached out to Perry's reps. 

