Simon Cowell reveals how his son changed his judging style: ‘I have much more empathy’

Simon Cowell opened up about how his judging style has changed over the years, and he has his son to thank for that.

"I have a son, I have much more empathy for the younger acts," Cowell told Fox News Digital on the red carpet at "America's Got Talent."

The 62-year-old reality television personality is engaged to marry Lauren Silverman. Cowell and his socialite fiancée have been dating since 2004 and, in 2014, the two welcomed son Eric, now 8.



"The truth is you want everyone to succeed. I just get frustrated when people … don't do well or make their own decision … It's frustrating," Cowell said.

Cowell, who has been on AGT since 2016, was also one of the original judges on "American Idol." Many viewers saw his critiques as harsh, but he helped mold many talented performers over the years.

"When I first started making these shows, they just got loads of terrible people and asked me to comment on them. 'Well, they're all terrible. What do you want me to say?’ Then, over the years, I think people got better now."

After "American Idol," Cowell launched the careers of popular artists and bands such as Leona Lewis, One Direction and Fifth Harmony.

Last night, on "America's Got Talent," Simon may have discovered yet another star.

Fourteen-year-old singer Sara James received the Golden Buzzer from Simon during her performance in June. Last night on the NBC show, she blew the judges away yet again with her performance of Elton John's "Rocketman."

"I cried like a baby," James told Fox News Digital.

"It’s super, super emotional for me to be here on this stage … in front of America’s audience."

Cowell predicted she will have a great career after the season ends.

"If we didn't have people like Sara, we wouldn't be able to make these shows," Cowell said.

"You pray every year that you could find someone great, and they're going to have a great career afterward. I have a feeling that's going to happen to our artists tonight."

The "America’s Got Talent" judge shared his thoughts on the performances, telling Fox News Digital, "You never quite know what to expect on a live show. It was fun. It was interesting. Not everyone was great," he noted.

"In my opinion, the last act was in a different league, genuinely different league. But we'll see if America agrees."