Katy Perry gushes over daughter Daisy: 'She changed my life'

Katy Perry is loving motherhood.

The singer's daughter, Daisy Dove, whom she shares with fiance Orlando Bloom, is just five months old but Perry confessed her life has completely changed.

"She changed my life and still continues to change my life," Perry told fans Thursday on an Instagram Live according to E! Online.

The pop star, 36, revealed she's gotten better at prioritizing family time despite her busy work schedule and setting boundaries since welcoming Daisy.

ORLANDO BLOOM REVEALS WHO HIS AND KATY PERRY'S DAUGHTER LOOKS MOST LIKE

"I think that you realize that when you become a mother... you just have to focus on being a mom. And it's not because you don't love other people, it's not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mom," she explained.

Perry admitted that being a mom "is the best job in the world" and other stuff "falls away."

"I highly recommend it when you're ready," she advised,

And because Daisy is changing so fast, Perry said it's "really encouraged me to be even more present and to value every day. And all we have is this moment. That's what's promised is this moment and nothing else."

KATY PERRY SAYS SHE AND ORLANDO BLOOM HAVE 'BEEN THROUGH F--KING HELL' IN THEIR RELATIONSHIP

The AMA Award winner also praised Bloom for being a great partner and dad. "I have an incredible partner who supports me and lifts me up and he's a great guy," she gushed.

Back in October, Bloom revealed during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," that Daisy is "basically my little mini-me slash mini-my-mom slash mini-Katy."

"It was funny because when she first came out, it was like, 'Oh, it's me, it's a mini-me,' and then, fortunately, she got those Katy blues, which is perfect," the actor said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple welcomed Daisy in August. Bloom also shares a 10-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.