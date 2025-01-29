Amber Rose stands by Trump after being 'canceled' for supporting him, says 'naysayers are quiet' now

Amber Rose is confident in her stance on President Donald Trump, who recently made his return to the Oval Office.

The actress and model, who received backlash for openly supporting Trump ahead of the presidential election, said things have quieted down now - proving the criticism was all worth it.

"During the election, I was ‘canceled,’" Rose told Maxim, as the magazine's February cover star. "Now? All the naysayers are quiet. They see he’s already changing our country for the better."

At the Republican National Convention this summer, Rose said she would not be silenced.

"I let go of my fear or judgment of being misunderstood, of getting attacked by the left, and I put the red hat on," she told attendees. "The left told me to hate Trump. And even worse, to hate the other side: the people who support him."

"All the naysayers are quiet. They see he’s already changing our country for the better." — Amber Rose

"Unfortunately, the ‘woke’ left cancels people for having a different ideology," she told Maxim. "Fortunately for me, I don’t give a f--- and will always stand 10 toes down until the wheels fall off, regardless of what my beliefs may be. I used to be on the left and thought I was doing the right thing. That’s why it’s so important to have open conversations."

"On the left, there’s no objective truth. It’s only about feelings," she stated.

"As a society, we all need to get back to reality and have these difficult conversations to bring us all back to a better place."

Inspired by her newfound passion, Rose said politics is "maybe" in her future. "I still have a lot to learn, but I’m definitely in love with it."

Right now, Rose said she hopes her defiance inspires others. "Be persistent and don’t take no for an answer!" she told the outlet. "The worst thing someone can say to you is no. If you’re starting off where I started, it’s only up from there. Believe in yourself!"