©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Amber Rose stands by Trump after being 'canceled' for supporting him, says 'naysayers are quiet' now

Rose supported President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention this summer

Caroline Thayer By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Amber Rose: Trump and his supporters don't care if you're Black, White, gay or straight-it's all love Video

Amber Rose: Trump and his supporters don't care if you're Black, White, gay or straight-it's all love

American model Amber Rose reveals why she became a Trump supporter during the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Amber Rose is confident in her stance on President Donald Trump, who recently made his return to the Oval Office.

The actress and model, who received backlash for openly supporting Trump ahead of the presidential election, said things have quieted down now - proving the criticism was all worth it. 

"During the election, I was ‘canceled,’" Rose told Maxim, as the magazine's February cover star. "Now? All the naysayers are quiet. They see he’s already changing our country for the better."

Amber Rose in a white T-shirt with Donald Trump's mugshot on it stands behind a podium at the RNC

Amber Rose attended the Republican National Convention in July and spoke of her support for President Donald Trump. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

At the Republican National Convention this summer, Rose said she would not be silenced. 

"I let go of my fear or judgment of being misunderstood, of getting attacked by the left, and I put the red hat on," she told attendees. "The left told me to hate Trump. And even worse, to hate the other side: the people who support him."

"All the naysayers are quiet. They see he’s already changing our country for the better."

— Amber Rose

Amber Rose: Trump and his supporters don't care if you're Black, White, gay or straight-it's all love Video

"Unfortunately, the ‘woke’ left cancels people for having a different ideology," she told Maxim. "Fortunately for me, I don’t give a f--- and will always stand 10 toes down until the wheels fall off, regardless of what my beliefs may be. I used to be on the left and thought I was doing the right thing. That’s why it’s so important to have open conversations."

"On the left, there’s no objective truth. It’s only about feelings," she stated. 

Donald Trump arrives prior to the inauguration

Amber Rose said, "All the naysayers are quiet" now that they see President Donald Trump is "already changing our country for the better." (Melina Mara - Pool/Getty Images)

"As a society, we all need to get back to reality and have these difficult conversations to bring us all back to a better place."

 Inspired by her newfound passion, Rose said politics is "maybe" in her future. "I still have a lot to learn, but I’m definitely in love with it." 

Amber Rose in a black turtleneck stands behind a podium at the Republican National Convention

Amber Rose believes that there needs to be conversation among people with differing ideologies. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Right now, Rose said she hopes her defiance inspires others. "Be persistent and don’t take no for an answer!" she told the outlet. "The worst thing someone can say to you is no. If you’re starting off where I started, it’s only up from there. Believe in yourself!"

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer and LinkedIn. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

