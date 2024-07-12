Conservatives rip RNC for giving ‘SlutWalk’ organizer Amber Rose a speaking slot

Several conservative entities expressed outrage Friday after news broke Amber Rose, the model and TV personality and ex-grilfriend of Kanye West, would be speaking at the Republican National Convention.

Critics called out the GOP for giving such prominence to Rose, a rapper and model who also wrote "How to Be a Bad B---h," with one critic sharing a video of her discussing Satanism.

"George W. Bush, Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan, Liz Cheney, Nikki Haley, and Ron DeSantis weren't invited to speak at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next week. But no worries. Rapper and model Amber Rose will give a speech," read a post on X, formerly Twitter from the account "Republicans Against Trump."

"Wait until Trump finds out about this tweet," they added, citing Rose’s adamant opposition to Trump in 2016:

TRUMP EX MARLA MAPLES RESPONDS TO VEEP TALK: 'I'M OPEN… TO SERVE'

"Man, f--- the fact he’s old, and f--- the fact that he was on TV," Rose wrote at the time, calling the now-GOP nominee a "sexual predator."

More recently, however, Rose has posted photos to social media of herself in a bikini wearing a "MAGA" hat, endorsed the presumptive GOP nominee in May and shared another photo of herself with the mogul and former first lady Melania Trump.

"Is Donald Trump not for women's rights issues? – He's trying to Make America Great Again – that's for women too," Rose told a TMZ camerawoman.

"I think [getting convicted in New York] helps him more," she added, citing the "injustice" it represented.

"We just did our research and we're not brainwashed anymore by the left," Rose added.

The Lincoln Project, a consortium of anti-Trump activists on the right, also lamented the move, saying "this is what the Republican Party has become."

Conservative "Blaze" host Steve Deace commented, "if this is winning the culture war, it’s for a culture I want no part of."

TRUMP SON-IN-LAW MICHAEL BOULOS MEETS WITH DOZENS OF ARAB-AMERICAN LEADERS IN EFFORT TO CURRY FAVOR

Fox News Digital also reached out to evangelical leader Ralph Reed and the Faith & Freedom Coalition for comment.

A representative for the Family Research Center, a pro-life, pro-family group on the right, also did not respond by press time.

Longtime conservative columnist Jonah Goldberg, who has criticized Trump in the past, wrote simply "Res ipsa loquitur."

The phrase comes from Latin, roughly describing something that "speaks for itself."

Podcaster Dr. Taylor Marshall criticized the contrast between Rose speaking this year and previous Trump-nominating conventions where Sister Deirdre Byrne, a pro-life nun, as well as pro-life activist Abby Johnson were given speaking slots.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Now they will platform Amber Rose who is the founder of "The Slut Walk" and vocally pro-abortion and pro-LGBT. This is a hard left turn into degeneracy," Marshall said.

However, at least one conservative activist welcomed Rose’s speaking slot.

Xaviaer DuRousseau, who has appeared on "The Ingraham Angle" in the past as a young conservative voice, said he cannot wait to hear Rose "speak truth at the RNC."

"Amber Rose is one of many Black Americans who finally woke up from the Left's lies after doing her own research about President Trump," he said, calling her addition to the guest list proof the convention will be a "historic event."

Clips of Rose’s past controversial comments began making the rounds online after the news broke, with X user Peter Henlein sharing the following clip of a past interview with the Philadelphia native.

"I’m not a Satanist… Satanists are just atheists as well, but they're just more political. OK. They, they have like – it's actually a very rational, logical religion. They help a lot of people, a lot of women to get abortions in southern states that, you know, where they're illegal," she said in the clip.

The Republican National Committee did not respond to a request for comment at press time.