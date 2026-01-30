Amber Rose slams Ariana Grande for telling Americans to skip work to protest ICE: 'Shut the f--- up'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amber Rose is calling out what she sees as elite hypocrisy after Ariana Grande endorsed a nationwide protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), urging Americans to skip work, school and shopping.

The model and actress slammed what she called out-of-touch activism from a celebrity worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Grande shared an Instagram Story post promoting a "nationwide shutdown" protest scheduled for Jan. 30, encouraging followers to stay home and halt economic activity.

"ICE out! Nationwide shutdown! No work. No school. No shopping. Jan 30, 2026," Grande's post read.

The idea of the shutdown has ignited debate online, with critics arguing how the nationwide protest could impact families living paycheck to paycheck.

"Ariana Grande … I think she’s worth, I don’t know, $250–300 million dollars, telling people to not go to work, protest ICE. It's like, 'Girl, shut the f--- up," Rose said in a livestream Thursday with social media personality Sneako.

"Do you want to give your money away to these people to stay home from work?Stop telling people to do that … I think anyone that tells people to not go to work, not go to school, not f---ing buy things for their family, and they’re worth $250-300 million dollars, they should shut the f--- up."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Rose and Grande for comment.

Rose also weighed in on celebrities getting involved in politics, including a recent viral moment involving Nicki Minaj and President Donald Trump.

When asked about Minaj, Rose said she has a long-standing personal relationship with the rapper, and that she's responsible for her meeting Trump.

"So I introduced them … Nicki’s been my friend for probably about 16 years now, you know I was in her first music video."

Rose went on to defend Minaj amid criticism over her political associations, pointing to the rapper’s philanthropic efforts.

"She pledged a lot of money to help young girls … I’ll never fully understand why she’s getting flack, because she’s helping people. Regardless, if you don’t agree with her political views, she’s still helping people."

During her online conversation, Rose also addressed what she described as growing hostility toward federal law enforcement officers, warning that protests can cross dangerous lines.

"Stop trying to stop federal agents from doing their jobs … there shouldn’t be any casualties. I’m not out on the street doing that," she continued.

"I see people on the internet that say, ‘that could be you.’ That would never be me, that would never be someone that’s logical, at the end of the day … but when you’re out there, and you’re armed or fighting with them … kicking them, spitting on them … that’s still a federal agent whether you like it or not. You can’t do that."

Earlier this month, Renee Nicole Good, 37, was shot and killed during an encounter with an ICE officer in Minneapolis, after she allegedly swerved her car toward him.

Since then, protests have erupted in Minneapolis and across the U.S. Another Minneapolis agitator, Alex Pretti, was fatally shot by federal agents on Jan. 24. Local officials, such as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, have criticized ICE's actions.