Liberal podcaster labels widow Erika Kirk a 'grifter' who should be 'kicked to the curb'

Liberal podcast host Jennifer Welch of the "I’ve Had It" podcast condemned the widow of slain TPUSA co-founder Charlie Kirk on Sunday, arguing she is cynically betraying her fellow women.

Welch condemned Erika Kirk for an interview she did last week with the New York Times at the DealBook summit in Manhattan. During the summit, Kirk spoke about the popularity of Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, noting, "What I don’t want to have happen is young women in the city look to the government as a solution to put off having a family or a marriage because you’re relying on the government to support you."

Welch fumed at Kirk’s appearance, arguing that it shows hypocritical duality in that she can dress one way for MAGA and another way for New Yorkers, all while pushing conservatism as she benefits from the rights earned by the suffragettes.

"You actually allow yourself to be afforded all of the luxuries of all of the civil rights fights that the suffragettes and other women fought for you to be able to be a full-time working mother, to be the CEO of a company," the host said. "You just weaponize your gender to rubes so that you can grift off of them."

She suggested Kirk changed her outfit for the Times interview in order to be "taken seriously."

The podcaster has a history of condemning White people and Christians, and argued that Erika Kirk is a disgrace to her own cause.

"You are an opportunistic grifter who weaponizes your gender to demean women, and you are a walking, talking, breathing example as to why nobody, number one, wants to be a Christian, and, number two, wants to be a female hypocrite such as yourself," Welch said. "Your language, your organization makes women less safe, all across the board. Your deceased husband was an unrepentant racist and a homophobe, and women are a lot more empathetic than you are, Erika."

"So this is intentional weaponization of her gender and her faith," she said. "She is a grifter, and just look at the costume changes. Look at the costume changes. Look at the affect, and how she does that. It's wild. This woman should be kicked to the curb. She is an absolute grifter just like Donald Trump, and just like her unrepentant racist homophobic husband was."

The podcast host has made numerous headlines for her incendiary rhetoric about conservatives, including her laughter and praise for an activist sharing her joy that Charlie Kirk was murdered.

Fox News Digital reached out to TPUSA and the White House and did not receive immediate reply.