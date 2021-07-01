Amber Heard reveals she welcomed a baby girl in April: 'She’s the beginning of the rest of my life'

Actress Amber Heard is a mother.

The "Aquaman" star, 35, announced on Instagram on Thursday that she welcomed a daughter in April.

The actress shared an image of herself lying peacefully in bed with her baby girl snuggled up on her chest.

"I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child," she began. "I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."

Heard said that part of her wishes to keep her private life just that – private – but that because she lives in the spotlight, she must "take control of this."

"My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard," she concluded. "She’s the beginning of the rest of my life."