Amber Heard blasts petitions to remove her from 'Aquaman 2': 'No basis in reality'

Amber Heard is defending herself.

The 34-year-old actress' ex-husband Johnny Depp recently lost a libel suit over allegations that he was a “wife beater.”

Following the verdict, Depp amicably exited the "Fantastic Beasts" film franchise, leading to supporters calling for Heard to face similar consequences, as Depp has also claimed she was allegedly abusive toward him.

Since her initial allegations of abuse against Depp, the three-time Oscar nominee has garnered strong support from his fanbase -- culminating in the #JusticeForJohnnyDepp social media campaign.

A Change.org petition has garnered well over 1 million signatures calling for Heard to be removed from "Aquaman 2," after an audiotape reportedly submitted in the trial allegedly included Heard admitting to "hitting" her then-husband.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the star shrugged off the casting controversy.

"Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don't dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality," the actress said. "Only the fans actually made 'Aquaman' and 'Aquaman 2' happen. I'm excited to get started next year."

"Aquaman 2" has not yet been greenlit, the outlet reports, but a sequel is considered very likely because the original film made $1 billion at the box office.

Heard played Mera in the film, opposite Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman.

"I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that 'Aquaman' has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we'll be coming back," she said. "I'm so excited to film that."

Rumors have also circulated that Heard will allegedly end up being removed or reduced from a potential "Aquaman" sequel, while it was recently reported that Mads Mikkelsen may replace Depp in "Fantastic Beasts."