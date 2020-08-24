Amazon restricts reviews on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry book after ‘noticing unusual activity’: report

Amazon has reportedly restricted reviews on the shocking Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all, titled “Finding Freedom,” after “noticing unusual activity” on the site.

On Monday, the U.K.’s DailyMail reported the online retailer has placed restrictions on who can review the bombshell book, announcing: “Amazon has noticed unusual reviewing activity on this product. Due to this activity, we have limited this product to verified purchase reviews.”

A rep for Amazon did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The first 10 reviews listed on Amazon’s listing for the book, all made by users in both the U.S. and U.K., have slammed the book, labeling it as “such nonsense,” “a puff piece” and “bad teenage fanfic,” urging shoppers to “skip it.” Most of the reviews were left on Aug. 11th – the same day “Finding Freedom” was released – as well as the 12th.

One negative reviewer even suggested shoppers skip “Finding Freedom” and pick up the other bombshell royal tell-all, “Meghan and Harry: The Real Story,” written by British aristocrat Lady Colin Campbell.

That book, released earlier this summer before “Finding Freedom,” aims to provide a “behind-the-scenes authoritative account” on the couple’s whirlwind romance, high-profiled marriage, as well as their decision to step back as senior members of the British royal family."

Campbell, who previously published a book on Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, told Fox News she spoke to royals, past and present courtiers, fellow aristocrats as well as mutual well-connected friends for her latest release. She also slammed “Finding Freedom,” calling it “fiction.”

“I think they are out of touch with reality,” she said about the former American actress, 39, and the British prince, 35. “And it’s ironic because they had so much going for them and they had so much prestige. They were the most popular couple in Britain. They could have ended up being one of the most revered couples on Earth if they played their cards right. Instead, they are now the most reviled couple of this country. And it’s entirely due to their conduct.”

According to the DailyMail, several fan accounts for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have taken to Twitter to mobilize a campaign to give the book five-star reviews, outshining the ongoing negative reviews.

Several hundred others praised the piece, declaring it an “excellent job in telling the other side of the story,” as well as “enlightening,” “an unbiased read” and “facts finally.”

“Finding Freedom,” now a global best-seller, was written by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Numerous palace insiders came forward to the two journalists and detailed what led to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departure as senior members of the British royal family.

The family currently resides in Markle’s native California with their son Archie.

While it was initially reported that Harry and Markle cooperated with the authors, reps for the couple confirmed to Fox News that they played no part in the tell-all.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to ‘Finding Freedom,’” said the statement. “This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.”

According to the book’s description, “Finding Freedom” aims to set the record straight about the royal couple.

“For the very first time, ‘Finding Freedom’ goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond,” reads the book's description. “As members of the select group of reporters that cover the British Royal Family and their engagements, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have witnessed the young couple’s lives as few outsiders can.”

“With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple, ‘Finding Freedom’ is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicated to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world,” the description added.

In a statement sent to Fox News, the book publisher described Scobie as a London-based writer, royal editor for Harper’s Bazaar, an ABC News contributor, “Good Morning America” regular and host of ABC’s popular royal podcast, “The Heir Pod.” Durand is an Emmy Award-winning producer and writer who has spent nearly two decades working in London covering Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, Clarence House and other major international events. During that time, she produced multiple interviews with members of the royal family including Harry. She contributes to O, The Oprah Magazine; Elle magazine and other American and British news outlets.

“The aim of this book is to portray the real Harry and Meghan, a couple who continue to inspire many around the world through their humanitarian and charitable work but are often inaccurately portrayed," they wrote in a statement. "Our mission has been motivated by a desire to tell an accurate version of their journey and finally present the truth of misreported stories that have become gospel simply because of the amount of times they have been repeated. It is thanks to our sources that we have been able to share the definitive story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

“Finding Freedom" is currently available in bookstores and online.