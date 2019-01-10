Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ENTERTAINMENT

PHOTOS: All about Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos' reported new girlfriend

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has reportedly been dating new girlfriend Lauren Sanchez for four months.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/Lauren-Sanchez-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has reportedly been dating new girlfriend Lauren Sanchez for four months. On January 9, Bezos announced he and wife MacKenzie were divorcing after 25 years of marriage.
    Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/lauren-sanchez-8-Getty.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    If the brunette bombshell looks familiar to you, it's because you've probably seen her on the silver and small screens before.
    Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/Lauren-Sanchez-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sanchez, 49, was the first host of "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2005. She was also an entertainment reporter for "Extra" from 2011 to 2017.
    Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/jeff-bezos-lauren-sanchez-patrick-whitesell-Getty.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sanchez reportedly met Bezos, 54, through her estranged husband Patrick Whitesell, left, a Hollywood agent for the likes of Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Hugh Jackman and more A-listers
    Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/Lauren-Sanchez-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sanchez was also a former co-host of "Good Day LA" on Fox 11.
    KTTV
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/Lauren-Sanchez_01.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    She's appeared on "The View" as a guest co-host.
    KTTV
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/Lauren-Sanchez-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sanchez has also made appearances in the movies "The Longest Yard," "The Day After Tomorrow," "Ted 2" and "Fight Club."
    Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/Lauren-Sanchez-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sanchez, a licensed helicopter pilot, has also worked as an aerial filming consultant on movies including Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk."
    REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/Lauren-Sanchez-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    In 2017, she told The Hollywood Reporter that she believes aerial filming is her calling.
    Alex J. Berliner/ABImages via AP Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/Lauren-Sanchez-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sanchez currently flies for the Black Ops Aviation, which she promotes on her now-private Instagram account.
    A. Nevader/WireImage
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/Lauren-Sanchez-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sanchez and Whitesell married in 2005 and share two children. 
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/Lauren-Sanchez-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    The couple reportedly officially separated in the fall. 
    Noel Vasquez/GC Images
Image 1 of 11

Recommended