Amazon's Jeff Bezos has no prenup, $67B on the line: report

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced that he and his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie, would be divorcing, leaving many to wonder what would happen to the reported $137 billion fortune of the world's richest man. A new report states that the couple did not have a pre-nuptial agreement and a significant chunk of Bezos' fortune could be on the line.

Citing "sources with direct knowledge," TMZ reports that the Bezos' did not have a prenuptial agreement, so their assets will be split down the middle. Much of Jeff's worth is tied up in Amazon stock, so the division of assets will likely be complicated, the news outlet reported. According to SEC filings, Bezos owns approximately 80 million shares of the company. He has been selling stock at a clip of approximately $1 billion per year to fund his other venture, space exploration company Blue Origin.

In addition to the stock of Amazon, which recently surpassed Microsoft to become the world's most valuable company (a distinction Apple previously held), the couple also own a vast real estate empire, totaling some 400,000 acres.

Amazon did not immediately return a request for comment from Fox News.

On Wednesday, Bezos tweeted that the couple would be divorcing. “We want to make people aware of a development in our lives," Bezos wrote. "As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” read the statement signed by both of them."

After the tweet, reports came out that Bezos, who in addition to being CEO of Amazon and Blue Origin, owns the Washington Post, "has been seeing" former TV anchor Lauren Sanchez.

