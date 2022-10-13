Bad Bunny leads AMA 2022 nominations with Taylor Swift, Drake and Beyoncé close behind

The 2022 American Music Award nominees have been announced and the artist to look out for this year is Bad Bunny, who is leading with the most nominations.

Bad Bunny has a total of eight AMA nominations this year, which includes his first nomination for artist of the year. If he takes home the title for all eight of his nominations, he could tie with Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most wins in a single year. Last year, BTS won the coveted artist of the year award.

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are the most nominated female artists this year and each have six nominations. Of these six, the two will go head-to-head in three categories, artist of the year, favorite female pop artist and favorite pop album.

Swift holds the record for most AMA wins of all time with 34 wins and has the record for most wins in the artist of the year category with six. Also with six nominations is Drake, who is also up for artist of the year.

HARRY STYLES SAYS TAYLOR SWIFT WASN'T INSPIRATION BEHIND SONG ‘DAYLIGHT’

With five nominations each are Harry Styles, The Weeknd and Adele. All three artists gained a nomination for artist of the year. For any of the three nominees, they could be taking home their first ever win in that category. Styles won artist of the year twice while he was part of One Direction, but this could be the "As it Was" singers first win as a solo artist.

While there are a lot of veteran AMA nominees on the list, there are also a lot of first time nominees getting some attention, including Jack Harlow with four nominations, Tems, also with four nominations, Latto with three and BLACKPINK with one.

Along with first nominees come some first time categories. New categories that have been added to this year's AMAs are favorite k-pop artist, favorite afrobeats artist, favorite rock song and favorite rock album.

The AMAs will be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. They will air live on November 20 at 8 p.m. EST/PST. Fans can vote for their favorites in every category except for favorite k-pop artist, which will open for voting on November 1.

2021 AMAS RED CARPET: THE TOP 5 BEST LOOKS FROM THE 49TH ANNUAL SHOW

Below is a full list of the 2022 American Music Award nominees:

Artist of the year

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New artist of the year

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

Collaboration of the year

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & "Encanto" Cast "We Don’t Talk About Bruno"

Elton John & Dua Lipa "Cold Heart – PNAU Remix"

Future ft. Drake & Tems "WAIT FOR U"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow "INDUSTRY BABY"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

Favorite touring artist

Bad Bunny

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

Favorite music video

Adele "Easy On Me"

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone "Me Porto Bonito"

Harry Styles "As It Was"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow "INDUSTRY BABY"

Taylor Swift "All Too Well: The Short Film"

Favorite male pop artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

MEGAN FOX, MACHINE GUN KELLY MAKE RED CARPET DEBUT AT 2020 AMAS

Favorite female pop artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Favorite pop duo or group

BTS

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Favorite pop album

Adele "30"

Bad Bunny "Un Verano Sin Ti"

Beyoncé "Renaissance"

Harry Styles "Harry’s House"

Taylor Swift "Red (Taylor’s Version)"

The Weeknd "Dawn FM"

Favorite pop song

Adele "Easy On Me"

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & "Encanto" Cast "We Don’t Talk About Bruno"

Harry Styles "As It Was"

Lizzo "About Damn Time"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

Favorite male country artist

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Walker Hayes

Favorite female country artist

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

Favorite country duo or group

Dan + Shay

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

JENNA DEWAN DENIES CAMILA CABELLO CRITICISM AT AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS: ‘I LOVE HER SO MUCH’

Favorite country album

Carrie Underwood "Denim & Rhinestones"

Luke Combs "Growin’ Up"

Cody Johnson "Human: The Double Album"

Taylor Swift "Red (Taylor’s Version)"

Walker Hayes "Country Stuff: The Album"

Favorite country song

Chris Stapleton "You Should Probably Leave"

Cody Johnson "’Til You Can’t"

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter "Thinking ‘Bout You"

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan "Buy Dirt"

Morgan Wallen "Wasted on You"

Favorite male hip-hop artist

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Favorite female hip-hop artist

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Favorite hip-hop album

Future "I NEVER LIKED YOU"

Gunna "DS4EVER"

Kendrick Lamar "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers"

Lil Durk "7220"

Polo G "Hall of Fame 2.0"

Favorite hip-hop song

Future ft. Drake & Tems "WAIT FOR U"

Jack Harlow "First Class"

Kodak Black "Super Gremlin"

Latto "Big Energy"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow "INDUSTRY BABY"

Favorite male R&B artist

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown

GIVĒON

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Favorite female R&B artist

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

SELENA GOMEZ'S AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS PERFORMANCE CRITICIZED FOR BEING ‘OFF KEY’

Favorite R&B album

Beyoncé "Renaissance"

Drake "Honestly, Nevermind"

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) "An Evening with Silk Sonic"

Summer Walker "Still Over It"

The Weeknd "Dawn FM"

Favorite R&B song

Beyoncé "BREAK MY SOUL"

Muni Long "Hrs And Hrs"

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) "Smokin Out The Window"

SZA "I Hate U"

Wizkid ft. Tems "Essence"

Favorite male Latin artist

Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite female Latin artist

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

ROSALÍA

Favorite Latin duo or group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favorite Latin album

Bad Bunny "Un Verano Sin Ti"

Farruko "La 167"

J Balvin "JOSE"

Rauw Alejandro "Vice Versa"

ROSALÍA "MOTOMAMI"

Favorite Latin song

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone "Me Porto Bonito"

Becky G x KAROL G "MAMIII"

KAROL G "PROVENZA"

Rauw Alejandro "Todo de Ti"

Sebastián Yatra "Dos Oruguitas"

Favorite rock artist

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

Favorite rock song

Foo Fighters "Love Dies Young"

Imagine Dragons x JID "Enemy"

Kate Bush "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"

Måneskin "Beggin’"

Red Hot Chili Peppers "Black Summer"

Favorite rock album

Coldplay "Music of the Spheres"

Ghost "Impera"

Imagine Dragons "Mercury – Act 1"

Machine Gun Kelly "mainstream sellout"

Red Hot Chili Peppers "Unlimited Love"

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

Favorite inspirational artist

Anne Wilson

for KING & COUNTRY

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

Favorite gospel artist

CeCe Winans

DOE

Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

Tamela Mann

Favorite dance/electronic artist

Diplo

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto

Favorite soundtrack

"ELVIS"

"Encanto"

"Sing 2"

"Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Favorite afrobeats artist

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid

Favorite k-pop artist

BLACKPINK

BTS

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TWICE