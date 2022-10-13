Bad Bunny leads AMA 2022 nominations with Taylor Swift, Drake and Beyoncé close behind
Harry Styles, The Weeknd and Adele also landed nominations in five different categories, including artist of the year
The 2022 American Music Award nominees have been announced and the artist to look out for this year is Bad Bunny, who is leading with the most nominations.
Bad Bunny has a total of eight AMA nominations this year, which includes his first nomination for artist of the year. If he takes home the title for all eight of his nominations, he could tie with Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most wins in a single year. Last year, BTS won the coveted artist of the year award.
Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are the most nominated female artists this year and each have six nominations. Of these six, the two will go head-to-head in three categories, artist of the year, favorite female pop artist and favorite pop album.
Swift holds the record for most AMA wins of all time with 34 wins and has the record for most wins in the artist of the year category with six. Also with six nominations is Drake, who is also up for artist of the year.
With five nominations each are Harry Styles, The Weeknd and Adele. All three artists gained a nomination for artist of the year. For any of the three nominees, they could be taking home their first ever win in that category. Styles won artist of the year twice while he was part of One Direction, but this could be the "As it Was" singers first win as a solo artist.
While there are a lot of veteran AMA nominees on the list, there are also a lot of first time nominees getting some attention, including Jack Harlow with four nominations, Tems, also with four nominations, Latto with three and BLACKPINK with one.
Along with first nominees come some first time categories. New categories that have been added to this year's AMAs are favorite k-pop artist, favorite afrobeats artist, favorite rock song and favorite rock album.
The AMAs will be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. They will air live on November 20 at 8 p.m. EST/PST. Fans can vote for their favorites in every category except for favorite k-pop artist, which will open for voting on November 1.
Below is a full list of the 2022 American Music Award nominees:
Artist of the year
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New artist of the year
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy
Collaboration of the year
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & "Encanto" Cast "We Don’t Talk About Bruno"
Elton John & Dua Lipa "Cold Heart – PNAU Remix"
Future ft. Drake & Tems "WAIT FOR U"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow "INDUSTRY BABY"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"
Favorite touring artist
Bad Bunny
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
Favorite music video
Adele "Easy On Me"
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone "Me Porto Bonito"
Harry Styles "As It Was"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow "INDUSTRY BABY"
Taylor Swift "All Too Well: The Short Film"
Favorite male pop artist
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
Favorite female pop artist
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Favorite pop duo or group
BTS
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Favorite pop album
Adele "30"
Bad Bunny "Un Verano Sin Ti"
Beyoncé "Renaissance"
Harry Styles "Harry’s House"
Taylor Swift "Red (Taylor’s Version)"
The Weeknd "Dawn FM"
Favorite pop song
Adele "Easy On Me"
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & "Encanto" Cast "We Don’t Talk About Bruno"
Harry Styles "As It Was"
Lizzo "About Damn Time"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"
Favorite male country artist
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Walker Hayes
Favorite female country artist
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
Favorite country duo or group
Dan + Shay
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
Favorite country album
Carrie Underwood "Denim & Rhinestones"
Luke Combs "Growin’ Up"
Cody Johnson "Human: The Double Album"
Taylor Swift "Red (Taylor’s Version)"
Walker Hayes "Country Stuff: The Album"
Favorite country song
Chris Stapleton "You Should Probably Leave"
Cody Johnson "’Til You Can’t"
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter "Thinking ‘Bout You"
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan "Buy Dirt"
Morgan Wallen "Wasted on You"
Favorite male hip-hop artist
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
Favorite female hip-hop artist
Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Favorite hip-hop album
Future "I NEVER LIKED YOU"
Gunna "DS4EVER"
Kendrick Lamar "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers"
Lil Durk "7220"
Polo G "Hall of Fame 2.0"
Favorite hip-hop song
Future ft. Drake & Tems "WAIT FOR U"
Jack Harlow "First Class"
Kodak Black "Super Gremlin"
Latto "Big Energy"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow "INDUSTRY BABY"
Favorite male R&B artist
Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown
GIVĒON
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Favorite female R&B artist
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
Favorite R&B album
Beyoncé "Renaissance"
Drake "Honestly, Nevermind"
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) "An Evening with Silk Sonic"
Summer Walker "Still Over It"
The Weeknd "Dawn FM"
Favorite R&B song
Beyoncé "BREAK MY SOUL"
Muni Long "Hrs And Hrs"
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) "Smokin Out The Window"
SZA "I Hate U"
Wizkid ft. Tems "Essence"
Favorite male Latin artist
Bad Bunny
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro
Favorite female Latin artist
Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
ROSALÍA
Favorite Latin duo or group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Yahritza Y Su Esencia
Favorite Latin album
Bad Bunny "Un Verano Sin Ti"
Farruko "La 167"
J Balvin "JOSE"
Rauw Alejandro "Vice Versa"
ROSALÍA "MOTOMAMI"
Favorite Latin song
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone "Me Porto Bonito"
Becky G x KAROL G "MAMIII"
KAROL G "PROVENZA"
Rauw Alejandro "Todo de Ti"
Sebastián Yatra "Dos Oruguitas"
Favorite rock artist
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers
Favorite rock song
Foo Fighters "Love Dies Young"
Imagine Dragons x JID "Enemy"
Kate Bush "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"
Måneskin "Beggin’"
Red Hot Chili Peppers "Black Summer"
Favorite rock album
Coldplay "Music of the Spheres"
Ghost "Impera"
Imagine Dragons "Mercury – Act 1"
Machine Gun Kelly "mainstream sellout"
Red Hot Chili Peppers "Unlimited Love"
Favorite inspirational artist
Anne Wilson
for KING & COUNTRY
Katy Nichole
Matthew West
Phil Wickham
Favorite gospel artist
CeCe Winans
DOE
Dewey Smith
Maverick City Music
Tamela Mann
Favorite dance/electronic artist
Diplo
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto
Favorite soundtrack
"ELVIS"
"Encanto"
"Sing 2"
"Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4"
"Top Gun: Maverick"
Favorite afrobeats artist
Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Wizkid
Favorite k-pop artist
BLACKPINK
BTS
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
TWICE