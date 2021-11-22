2021 AMAs red carpet: The top 5 best looks from the 49th annual show

Celebrities gathered at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday for the 2021 American Music Awards.

The venue, which plays home to many prominent awards shows for celebrities, is no stranger to seeing some of the biggest and brightest looks to grace its red carpet. The AMAs were no exception as a cavalcade of eye-catching dresses, gowns, suits and other ensembles gave stars some much-warranted attention at the big show.

In a year where there were significantly more fashion success stories than disasters, it’s hard to pick a favorite. However, even with everyone bringing their A-game to the show, there were a few brilliant standouts.

Cardi B

If you’re going to host a star-studded, high-fashion event, it would make sense for you to go all out. Naturally, Cardi B is a person who is not afraid to go all out. Among her many looks that evening, the singer walked the red carpet Sunday in an elegant black Schiaparelli gown with long golden metallic nails adorned to her gloves. However, the most eye-catching piece of the ensemble was her golden mask by the same designer.

JoJo Siwa

The 18-year-old star has made a name for herself with a very specific brand of wardrobe. That’s why her look at the AMAs turned so many heads. The star donned a long black dress and heels.

"I am in a dress and heels the first time in my life. When I knew I was coming to the AMAs, I was like, 'Oh, what am I gonna wear,' because I have had this transition while being on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ where I've gone from dressing like I normally dress to looking more adult," she told People at the event. "And I want to branch out of my comfort zone, and so today we went for a dress. I got some heels on."

Billy Porter

Billy Porter wasn’t afraid to make a splash at the 2021 AMAs, and you wouldn’t be either if your outfit had a built-in umbrella.

The star donned an aqua-blue suit from Botter that Vogue reports used recycled plastic to create a wearable umbrella hat. Tilted slightly on his head, the odd choice of headwear ended up looking stylish as ever, complimenting his overall look as well as his black platform shoes.

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow turned some heads at the AMAs with her Zuhair Murad dress. The creative outfit both left little to the imagination while simultaneously being one of the more imaginative looks of the night. The star stood proudly on the red carpet adorned in a jeweled minidress. While it was smaller than the average gown at the event, it screamed glamour from top-to-bottom.

Chloe Bailey

The singer and songwriter wasn’t afraid to show some skin on the red carpet. Dressed in a black cutout Monsoori gown and diamond jewels, the star posed for several photos on the red carpet in which she stuck her toned leg out from her dress’ slit and, both literally and metaphorically, let it do the walking for her that evening.