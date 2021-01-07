Alyssa Milano calls on Congress to pass 4 pieces of legislation following Ossoff, Warnock wins

Alyssa Milano celebrated the Democratic wins in the Georgia Senate runoff race by immediately taking to Twitter to encourage the government to pass four pieces of legislation.

The actress and activist has been an outspoken critic of the Donald Trump administration and routinely amplifies the voice of his Democratic opponents, including Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who earned victories over Republicans in the race Wednesday.

Shortly after the news broke, the star took to Twitter to encourage organizers and voters of color to pass bills she feels will help further the progressive agenda she and others have been lobbying for.

"Organizers of color and voters of color continue to save the republic," she began.

The star then listed four pieces of legislation she’d like to see Congress get started on immediately: the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, The Anti-Racism in Public Health Act, The Breathe Act and the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020.

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act seeks to amend the Voting Rights Act of 1965 to impose new obligations on states and local jurisdictions, essentially reversing a 2013 Supreme Court decision that tossed out a "pre-clearance" provision that determined which jurisdictions needed federal oversight of elections.

In her tweet, she shared a video of the late civil rights leader dancing prior to his death earlier this year.

The Anti-Racism in Public Health Act, meanwhile, would create a "National Center for Anti-Racism" at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to research the health impacts of racism and create at least three regional centers in anti-racism to educate the public and to help coordinate better health care outcomes. The legislation would also create a "Law Enforcement Violence Prevention Program" at the CDC to combat police brutality.

The Breathe Act is a response to many calls for police reform that were sparked over the summer by the death of George Floyd. Among other things, it would radically transform the nation's criminal justice system by eliminating life sentences, retroactively expunging drug crimes, shutting down multiple federal agencies and permanently closing prisons and immigration detention centers, among other agenda items.

Finally, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020 seeks to rethink the way police accountability is handled in the U.S. Among other key provisions for training officers, it would lower the bar for officers to face criminal prosecution by allowing charges not just in cases where alleged misconduct was intentional, but also in cases of reckless misconduct.

Milano was among the myriad of celebrities who used their platform to encourage Georgia voters to get out to the polls to support Warnock and Ossoff in their respective races.

Fox News' Andrew O'Rilley, Morgan Phillips, Gregg Re and the Associated Press contributed to this report.