Alyssa Milano criticized on social media after tweet that masks ‘will protect you more than an AR-15’

Alyssa Milano was on the receiving end of social media backlash on Tuesday after she issued the comparison between mask-wearing and AR-15 rifles.

"Anti-maskers are the same people who think they need an AR-15 for 'protection,'" the actress-turned-activist tweeted on Tuesday, adding, "LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK: A MASK WILL PROTECT YOU *MORE* THAN AN AR-15 WILL."

For her stance, the former "Charmed" star was immediately lambasted by responders who felt drawing a parallel of the two isn’t mutually exclusive as firearms are typically used to ward off other types of attacks that wearing a face-covering can’t thwart and vice versa – guns cannot protect one against contracting the novel illness.

"I guess you can strangle bad guys with your mask," tweeted one social media user, while another said: "Uh, they could theoretically both protect you against different things. Is there a reason you think these two things are mutually exclusive? Or related in any logical way at all?"

Meanwhile, others sided with Milano’s position and pressed that AR-15’s shouldn’t be legal at all.

"Yes! I agree. Wearing a mask offers a person more protection than being heavily armed," one follower tweeted in response. "And, there is absolutely no reason AR-15's should be allowed by any person outside of the military. #WearAMask."

Added another user: "Exactly! An AR-15 is useless against a virus and pretty much anything else in life."

Last week, Milano was among some in Hollywood who slammed the latest coronavirus relief package and believe it doesn’t even come close to providing enough aid to struggling Americans.

"I would have so much more respect for members of Congress if instead of tweeting their contentment with this 'relief' bill they said, 'It’s not good, we know, but we had to get something passed. Biden will be here soon and we can get some real relief to the American people,'" Milano tweeted on Dec. 21.

She followed that up with criticism for the $600 direct stimulus payment most Americans would receive in a later tweet, writing, "Between 30 and 40 million families are at risk of eviction, but Congress can only afford $600 per person. I’m sure the $500 MILLION in arms and military aid to Israel and the $2 BILLION for Air Force missiles will help keep them warm when they are on the streets."

Milano tested positive for COVID-19 in August and detailed the "debilitating" effects she experienced while fighting the coronavirus.