Alex Rodriguez shares sweet tribute to Jennifer Lopez for 50th birthday

Jennifer Lopez celebrated turning 50 with her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, and he couldn't help but gush about the "Dance Again" singer on her big day.

In a sweet Instagram video late Tuesday night, Rodriguez, 43, told Lopez, "Hi baby girl. Just wanna wish you a Happy Birthday. I cannot believe this baby girl. Since we've been together, you have made me feel like everyday is my birthday. Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration, and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do."

He continued, "You're simply the best partner in life. The best daughter. The best mother. The best performer. We love you. Your fans love you. Your children love you. And I love you. Let's make this birthday a very special one. Te quiero mucho."

The former New York Yankee slugger has been taking in Lopez's It's My Party tour dates and frequently posted photos and videos dancing with their blended family at her shows.

The couple, who got engaged in March, aren't in a rush to the altar.

“I’d like a big wedding and I’d like to get married in a church this time,” Lopez admitted previously. “I’ve never been married in a church.”

“I’ve been married three times, and one was nine months and one was 11 months, so I don’t really count those,” she added. Lopez was married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003. She does count her third marriage to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2011. She and Anthony share 11-year-old twins Max and Emme.