Jennifer Lopez reveals that she and Alex Rodriguez are too busy to get married right away

Jennifer Lopez is in no hurry to plan her wedding to Alex Rodriguez.

The singer revealed that her workload is massive at the moment thanks to her upcoming tour and new movie role taking up most of her time. As a result, she and her fiance have decided to take things slow since they feel no pressure to make things between them feel any more official and longterm.

“It's going good," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I think we have a pretty busy year ahead of us, so you know, we are [taking it slow]."

Lopez continued: “There's no rush. We really see this as something that's gonna be forever, and we're gonna just take our time and do it right. And do it not rushed."

The 49-year-old singer says she’s currently working 11 hour days to prepare for her “It’s My Party Tour,” which kicks off June 7 in Los Angeles. In addition, she’s slated to star alongside Constance Wu, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles and Mercedes Ruehl in the upcoming stripper film “Hustlers.”

Despite the very busy year ahead of them, she got engaged to her former MLB player fiance in March.

“She said yes,” Rodriguez captioned a photo of JLo’s hand with the massive rock at the time. The couple had been together for a little more than two years prior to that. Lopez admitted that her man and her children, 11-year-old twins Emma and Max, will be joining her throughout several legs of the tour.