Alec Baldwin reprises Donald Trump on 'Saturday Night Live' in 'Deal or No Deal: Government Shutdown Edition' cold open

"Saturday Night Live" took on the government shutdown in their cold open, featuring Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump, Kate McKinnon as Nancy Pelosi and Kenan Thompson as Steve Harvey in "Deal or No Deal: Government Shutdown Edition."

"SNL" spoofed seveal "deals" that President Trump has fielded since the government first shut down last month, including one bit in which he said "no deal" to Congress' offer in December, countering with "$5 billion for my border wall, and in exchange I'll extend DACA and release the kids from the cages so they can be free range kids."

Baldwin's Trump was told in the sketch that every time he opted for "no deal" that 500,000 federal employees didn't get paid, which didn't sway him.

The "Deal or No Deal" briefcase models — which once famously included now-Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle — were replaced by McKinnon's Pelosi (who offered Baldwin's Trump "one billion dollars and you say, 'Nancy’s my mommy,'" and was rejected), Alex Moffat as Chuck Schumer (who offered Trump "whatever you want," then switched it to "$15 and a pastrami on rye" after needling from Pelosi) and Beck Bennett as Mitch McConnell (who tried hiding behind his briefcase).

Other briefcase models included Leslie Jones as Maxine Waters (who said she could subpoena Trump's tax returns), Melissa Villasenor as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (who Baldwin's Trump thought was rapper Cardi B), Chris Redd as Cory Booker (whose briefcase held nothing but a "Cory Booker 2020" sign) and Mikey Day as Steve King, who just said "whites."

Ego Nwodim also appeared as a briefcase model version of Cardi B, quipping, "I know this ain't my business but ... shmoney!" (Cardi B famously attacked Trump last week over the shutdown in an Instagram rant that several Democrats considered retweeting, but didn't.)

Pete Davidson played Clemson football player holding not a briefcase, but instead a White Castle Crave Case box, poking fun at Trump's fast food offering to the team. The box contained a sign that said "hamberders," prompting an enthused Trump to end the shutdown because he hadn't "eaten a hamburger in about 15 minutes."

The jabs weren't solely directed at President Trump — McKinnon's Pelosi hinted that she was "drunk off [her] own power," while Villasenor's Ocasio-Cortez cracked that the GOP was "terrified" of her because she's "under 100."