Cardi B blasts Trump amid partial shutdown: 'Our country is in a hell hole'

Rap superstar Cardi B took to Instagram on Wednesday night with a profanity-laced message to her followers about the ongoing partial government shutdown.

Amid the longest shutdown of its kind in U.S. history, Cardi B took aim at President Trump for “ordering” federal workers to go to work without pay.

She quickly dismissed any comparison to the shutdown that took place under former President Obama.

“Now, I don’t want to hear you motherf-----s talkin’ about, ‘Oh, but Obama shut down the government for 17 days. ... Yeah b---h, for health care,” Cardi B exclaimed. “So, your grandmother can check her blood pressure and you b----es can go check out your p---ies at the gynecologist with no motherf---in' problem.”

The rapper declared that “our country is in a hell hole” because of Trump’s demand for a border wall, and called for action.

“I know that not a lot of y’all don’t care because y’all don’t work for the government or y’all probably don’t have a job, but this s--t is really f---in' serious, bro. This s--t is crazy,” she continued. “Our country is in a hell hole right now all for a f---in' wall. Everybody needs to take this seriously. I feel like we need to take some action. I don’t know what type of action, b---h, because dis not what I do, but b---h, I’m scared. This is crazy and I feel bad for these people that got to go to f---ing work to not get motherf---ing paid.”

Her Instagram message triggered a huge reaction on social media. Actor George Takei called for her to give the State of the Union address instead of the president.

The shutdown continues with no end in sight; Democrats have demanded the president reopen the government before negotiating over border security, while Trump has held firm in his push for a wall.