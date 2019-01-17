Democrats debate retweeting Cardi B's takedown of Trump over government shutdown

Cardi B's tongue-lashing of the Trump administration in light of the ongoing partial government shutdown left some Democrats at a loss for how to respond.

In an Instagram video she posted Wednesday, the 26-year-old rapper told her followers, "I just wanna remind you that it’s been a little bit over three weeks. Trump is now ordering … federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid."

She added, "This s–t is really f–king serious, bro. This s–t is crazy. Our country is in a hellhole now — all for a f–king wall."

"Now, I don’t want to hear you motherf-----s talkin' about, 'Oh, but Obama shut down the government for 17 days,'" she added. "Yeah b---h, for health care! So, your grandmother can check her blood pressure and you b—es can go check out your p—ies at the gynecologist with no motherf—in' problem."

Democrats on Twitter who agreed with the "Bartier Cardi" MC's opinions but not necessarily her expletive-laden delivery weren't sure how to proceed.

"(Trying to decide whether or not to retweet the Cardi B video)," wrote Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) tweeted.

"Omg, I had the same argument with myself 30 minutes ago," Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) replied.

Schatz responded, "Ok you do it. And say retweets are not endorsements, especially the language, and I will retweet."

Murphy wasn't game, tweeting, "DHYB,"an abbreviation for "Don't hold your breath."

"I had to google that. Fair enough. See you tomorrow Murph," Schatz concluded.

However, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who represents New York — Cardi's hometown is the Bronx — was still on the edge of his seat.

"Guys, I'm still holding my breath," he joked. "Are you gonna RT Cardi B or not?"

So far, they haven't.