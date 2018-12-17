Miley Cyrus risks a nip slip on 'Saturday Night Live'

Miley Cyrus left little to the imagination during her performance of "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" on "Saturday Night Live" with Mark Ronson this week.

The former "Hannah Montana" star was topless, save for a silver jacket that she wore open — and that miraculously stayed in place, accompanied by matching pants and boots.

Possibly due to her risqué (and risky) ensemble, Cyrus, 26, avoided twerking and remained mostly stationary during the show, save for some careful strutting towards Ronson, who was undistracted by the singer's seemingly routine partial nudity.

Despite Cyrus previously being totally naked in her "Wrecking Ball" music video and showing a ton more skin when she hosted the MTV Video Music Awards in 2015, but Twitter still went into a tizzy remarking on her seemingly physics-defying outfit.

Sean Ono Lennon joined Cyrus and Ronson for the evening's second performance, "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)."

She was significantly more covered up for that tune, but chances are she still relied on some double-stick tape.