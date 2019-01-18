Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez backs Cardi B after viral, profane Trump takedown

After several prominent Democrats debated whether or not to retweet Cardi B’s takedown of President Trump over the government shutdown, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is giving the rapper her stamp of approval.

TMZ caught up with the freshman congresswoman on Capitol Hill Thursday to ask her about the now infamous video in which her fellow New York native, Cardi B, addresses her Instagram followers to sympathize with the millions of federal employees who are being asked to work during the ongoing government shutdown for no pay.

“Absolutely, I do,” she said when asked if she believed more people like Cardi B should speak out against Trump. “I mean, Bronx girls are going to reopen the government, OK?”

CARDI B BLASTS TRUMP AMID PARTIAL SHUTDOWN: 'OUR COUNTRY IS IN A HELL HOLE'

Cardi B’s video featured the singer talking about the shutdown, noting that Obama shut down the government for health care and concluded by saying, ‘This s–t is really f–king serious, bro. This s–t is crazy. Our country is in a hellhole now — all for a f–king wall."

Shortly after the video was posted, Democrats were conflicted about whether or not to retweet the video for its message or avoid it for the profanity-laced way in which it was conveyed.

"(Trying to decide whether or not to retweet the Cardi B video)," wrote Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) tweeted.

"Omg, I had the same argument with myself 30 minutes ago," Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) replied.

Schatz responded, "Ok you do it. And say retweets are not endorsements, especially the language, and I will retweet."

CARDI B LASHES OUT ABOUT HARASSMENT, PRESSURES OF FAME IN EXPLETIVE-LADEN RANT

Murphy wasn't game, tweeting, "DHYB,"an abbreviation for "Don't hold your breath."

Eventually, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who represents New York was still on the edge of his seat.

"Guys, I'm still holding my breath," he joked. "Are you gonna RT Cardi B or not?"

Cortez also used her time in front of the camera to join the chorus of Democrats slamming Sen. Mitch McConnel for not calling a vote to reopen the government, which has been shut down for weeks as Democrats and Republicans fight over funding to build Trump’s wall along the southern border with Mexico.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He’s wandering the woods somewhere, you know? Some say. Rumor has it,” she joked. “He’s nowhere to be found and we’re looking for him.”

Fox News' Jessica Sager contributed to this report.