Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson poses for glam magazine shoot ahead of 16th birthday

Alana Thompson, aka Honey Boo Boo, has totally transformed for a new magazine spread.

The reality TV star, 15, posed for Teen Vogue and spoke candidly about growing up on television and not wanting to be defined by her younger self.

"I guess people still expect me to be little Honey Boo Boo, and I'm not anymore," she told the outlet.

"Just because I'm from the South, people expect me to be all country bumpkin, out riding four-wheelers all the time, but that's not really how it is," Thompson said. "There are so many folks on my Instagram that do not like my nails or my eyelashes. But I do not care. As long as I like myself, I'm good."

Even though she gets negative comments about her looks and style on social media, Thompson is determined to be her authentic self.

"I don't ever wish to be like nobody. I am my own person," she declared.

The "Toddlers & Tiaras" alum also addressed how she handles body shamers and trolls.

"I don't understand why people think this way," she said of people's harsh words. "Just because I got a little bit of extra meat on my bones, you want to hate me? I'll never get body shaming."

She added, "I know I'm beautiful, and I know I got a banging body, so...I don't care."

Something else Thompson is working on is her strained relationship with her mother, June Shannon. In March 2019, along with her then-boyfriend, Geno Doak, June was arrested on suspicion of drug possession following a domestic dispute at an Alabama gas station.

June lost custody of Thompson and June's older daughter, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, became Thompson's legal guardian.

"When my mama got real bad with her [drug use], I didn't know where I was going to end up. I'm proud of myself for how far I've come," Thompson said. She and June are working on their relationship.

"A lot of folks in this world do not realize how many people are actually really affected by drug and alcohol [use]...It's very, very hard," Thompson said. "It's something I'd wish on nobody, for real."

In 2020, June checked into rehab and has since remained sober from drugs and alcohol.