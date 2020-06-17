Mama June admits to a $2,500 per day drug habit in emotional plea to reunite with her kids

Mama June confessed to the severity of her drug habit during the latest episode of “Mama June: Family Crisis” in an impassioned plea to reunite with her family.

The embattled reality star, whose real name is June Shannon, was arrested in March 2019 along with her boyfriend, Geno Doak, on suspicion of drug possession following a domestic dispute at an Alabama gas station. Since then, the reality star has been battling her drug habit, selling her belongings and losing custody of her 14-year-old daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson to her other daughter, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon.

Mama June and Pumpkin reunited for the first time in months to discuss a path for her to return to Alana’s life. That’s when she dropped the big confession about her past drug habits.

‘HONEY BOO BOO’ STAR MAMA JUNE ADMITS ‘EVERY DAY IS A STRUGGLE’ IN SOCIAL MEDIA RETURN: ‘I MISS MY KIDS’

“The only reason I sold the house… we was dead f---ing broke,” she explained. “Because, you know, at that point we was doing quite a bit. I mean, it was a couple ounces a day. Our habit was $2,500 a day, if not more.”

Dr. Ish Major, who was on hand to help Mama June get clean, noted what a large amount of drugs that is.

“That’s 25 grams of meth a day,” he said. “Me and you take two… we’re done.”

'HONEY BOO BOO' STAR MAMA JUNE INDICTED BY GRAND JURY OVER DRUG CHARGES: REPORT

June, who now says she's been about 90 percent sober for months, continued to be honest with her 20-year-old daughter, confirming that it was not the first time she’s abused drugs in her life.

“'It wasn't something that just started, and 'oh my God, I started using drugs,'” she said. “You found out that I got busted. I got high because I wanted to. It's not the first time I've ever done drugs.”

The confession followed an emotional reunion in which a reluctant Pumpkin had to gauge whether her mom is fit to be reintroduced to her sister’s life. Part of that process includes June getting clean on her own, and agreeing to seek continued treatment. Pumpkin laid out three rules for June going forward, including getting a working cell phone, weekly drug tests and an in-patient rehab stay.

The last rule, though, caused some friction between the two.

“I don’t want to do in-patient. No,” June said. “To me, I think in-patient is not something that I’m willing to do because I don’t want to be cut off from everything.”

Dr. Major, out of earshot of June, noted that he believes she really doesn’t want to leave her boyfriend for the time it takes to get clean in an in-patient rehab. However, Pumpkin agreed to compromise if her mother sticks with an out-patient treatment and agreed to do a drug test right then and there.

The test results came back negative for everything but cocaine, which turned out to be a false positive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I really thought that I was going to be mad if Mama’s drug test came back positive,” Pumpkin said in a talking-head interview prior to finding out about the false positive. “But Mama’s reaction is showing me that she's basically crying for help. I want to be there for her, and I want her to be a part of the kids’ life. So, I’m willing to give it another chance.”