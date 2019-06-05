Ainsley Earhardt talks faith, life in Nashville with former 'Fox & Friends' host Elisabeth Hasselbeck

"Fox & Friends" hosts past and present reunited in Nashville ahead of Wednesday night's CMT Music Awards.

Former host Elisabeth Hasselback welcomed Ainsley Earhardt to her home city of Nashville ahead of the awards and the two caught up on everything from their faith to real estate prices.

Both ardent Christians, Elisabeth discussed the strength she has found in her women-led faith groups in the Southern city.

"I've always been blessed with a group of women that surrounded me and reminded me who I am and who God says I am," Elisabeth said. "The coolest thing about Nashville is that I've been able to slow down enough to really sink into that fully."

Ainsley commended Elisabeth on her strong faith and said that the former "Fox & Friends" host had always been there for her in her "darkest days."

Elisabeth hosted "Fox & Friends" from 2013 to 2015, and was previously a host on "The View" for a decade.

Host Brian Kilmeade questioned Elisabeth about her move to Nashville, highlighting the fact that some residents have been upset by the uptick in real estate prices.

Elisabeth mused that it's no surprise to her that people are flocking to Nashville, as it's been such a welcoming place for her family. Although starkly different from life in New York, the former television host said the two cities do have some things in common.

"Creativity, culture, and an awesome heartbeat for God," she said.