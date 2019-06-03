Carly Pearce gets ready for the CMT Music Awards with a workout and an Ariana Grande song

Carly Pearce couldn't be more excited to be attending the 2019 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night.

"I think that it's a more relaxed show and is just a big party," the "Closer To You" songstress -- who is nominated for Female Video of the Year and will also be presenting -- told Fox News of one of country music's biggest nights.

"Obviously, I had such a wonderful time last year as far as getting to accept my first award, which was amazing, so I'm excited to go back."

But before the country music singer-songwriter heads to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, she's sharing her red carpet routine with Fox News. Read on to find out how the 29-year-old gets award show ready.

Carly's Red Carpet Routine

6:00 am: I'm an early riser, so I'm usually up with the sun or right after it, so that doesn't really change. Hopefully, I'll at least sleep a little more since it's on television, or just wear eye patches all day so that I don't look puffy.

6:05 am: I usually go work out before I eat breakfast -- which consists of oatmeal with fruit. That's kind of my morning routine if I'm home. I just get up, don't even drink coffee, and head to the gym. On days like that it's usually just cardio, so running. I definitely work out on the day of the show just to make sure I get the last little bit in to make sure my dress fits.

"It's sassy and sparkly." — Carly Pearce on her 2019 CMT Music Awards outfit

2:30 pm: My hair and makeup artist usually comes over two to two-and-a-half hours before I have to leave. I have my fiancé Michael Ray with me. I feel like he's also nominated for Female Video of the Year because he's my counterpart in the video. I'm usually listening to some kind of female pop so Beyoncé or Ariana Grande or somebody like that will be playing in the background.

4:30 pm: I'll probably get dressed around 4:30. To choose my look, my stylist, Amber, brought a rack of clothes, and we both loved it before I even put it on, versus all the rest of the dresses that we tried on. All I can say is it's sassy and sparkly.

5:00 pm: Hopefully, it'll be calm because I'll be ready early. I think we'll leave around 5:00 because you have to be on the red carpet at 5:30. Michael and I take a lot of pictures, so I'm sure that we'll be taking photos, and I'm sure drinks will be involved.

The 2019 CMT Music Awards airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.