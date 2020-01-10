Adele told vacationing fan she lost 100 pounds: report

A lucky fan learned a lot about Adele’s stunning weight loss after a chance encounter with the artist while on vacation in Anguilla.

People magazine spoke with a 19-year-old student from Hingham, Mass. named Lexi Larson, who bumped into both the “Hello” singer as well as Harry Styles while on vacation with some family friends.

“A few minutes later, Adele came over and sat down next to me and my friend and was like, ‘So what can I do for you girls?'” Larson told People. “We were so excited. We were talking to her for a little while, and then she got Harry Styles to come over and sit with us also. We took a picture with Harry, and we talked to them for 15 minutes probably.”

Larson explained that she almost didn’t recognize Adele thanks to her new slim figure. The 31-year-old recording artist has been spotted in recent weeks having clearly lost a lot of weight. The young fan claims Adele actually revealed some impressive numbers on her weight loss.

“She said she lost something like 100 pounds and that it’s such a crazy positive experience,” Larson said. “She seemed so happy, and she looked amazing. She seemed really confident.”

Both Adele and Styles reportedly grilled the girls for a few minutes about their college life and plans for the future.

“It was a really positive experience. It was really cool,” Larson shared.

Adele allegedly declined to take a photo with the girls due to her 7-year-old son, Angelo, being with her and out of fear that showing off her location would attract paparazzi. Still, they managed to snag one with Styles.

Nonetheless, the 15-time Grammy winner was previously snapped on a beach in Anguilla giving fans yet another glimpse at her new, fit lifestyle.

Adele reportedly rang in 2020 on a trip with both Styles and late-night host James Corden.