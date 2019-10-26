Adele shows off slimmer figure at Drake's birthday party

Adele was having the time of her life at Drake's birthday party on Thursday.

The 15-time Grammy-winner, 31, partied the night away in Hollywood and rubbed elbows with music's elite as she showed off her recent weight loss on social media.

Adele wowed in an off-the-shoulder long black dress that exposed her smaller frame.

“I used to cry but now I sweat #gingermckenna.," she captioned her post.

"Happy birthday to one of the kindest and funniest people I’ve met @champagnepapi [Drake].”

A source told Us Weekly the Oscar winner has dropped about 20 pounds from a mix of cardio, circuit training and Pilates.

The insider added, “She really wants to be healthy and set a good example for her son. She’s more focused on feeling good and the health benefits than the weight loss.”

Her transformation comes on the heels of her divorce from husband Simon Konecki after three years of marriage. They share a 7-year-old son, Angelo.

She was recently romantically linked to rapper Skepta, whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga, but appeared to have attended friend Jennifer Lawrence's wedding in Rhode Island last weekend without a plus one.

In an interview with Vogue in 2016, Adele spoke about her health regime.

“I was trying to get some stamina for my tour, so I lost a bit of weight. Now I fit into normal, off-the-shelf clothes — which is a really big problem for me!” she shared.