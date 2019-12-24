Adele shows off weight loss in festive Christmas snap

Adele is showing off her impressive weight loss in her latest Instagram post.

On Monday, the “Rolling in the Deep” singer, 31, took Instagram by storm with a photo of her rocking a sleek, long-sleeved gown alongside the Grinch and Santa Claus ahead of the holidays.

ADELE AND HUSBAND, SIMON KONECKI, HAVE SEPARATED: REPORT

“We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew,” the singer prefaced the caption. “Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids Grinch 💚 Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone x.”

ADELE CHANNELS HER 'HERO' DOLLY PARTON

Fans praised Adele for her body transformation.

“YESSSS! You look stunning as always,” one user commented.

“I just died and came back,” another user noted.

Some users even compared her to “American Horror Story” actress Sarah Paulson, with one user writing, “Omgg I thought it was Sarah Paulson when I first saw her post and didnt check the name. Omg she looks soo goodddd.”

ADELE POSTS MEME OF HERSELF FOLLOWING SPLIT FROM HUSBAND

In October, the singer showed off her slimmer figure at rapper Drake’s birthday party.

A source told Us Weekly the Oscar winner has dropped about 20 pounds from a mix of cardio, circuit training and Pilates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The insider noted, “She really wants to be healthy and set a good example for her son. She’s more focused on feeling good and the health benefits than the weight loss.”

Her transformation comes on the heels of her divorce from husband Simon Konecki after three years of marriage. They share a 7-year-old son, Angelo.