Adele stuns with weight loss transformation in Anguilla

Adele’s transformation continues to stun fans.

The British songstress was pictured soaking up the sun in Anguilla this week alongside pals Harry Styles and James Corden.

Photos of the 31-year-old and her svelte shape have been circulating on social media, receiving overwhelming praise from fans.

“The pictures of #Adele #weightloss are an amazing motivation to get fit,” tweeted one user. “When you want a body you go for it!”

“Adele is so beautiful as always,” chimed another.

“At first I thought #Adele was Sarah Paulson,” shared one user, comparing the singer to the “American Horry Story” actress.

“Emily Blunt spotted filming the #Adele biopic in Anguilla yesterday,” joked another, referring to the British actress.

However, many expressed their disappointment that Adele was trending on social media for her weight loss, not for releasing a new album. Adele’s last record, titled “25,” was released in 2015.

“Thought this was an album release, dreams have never been crushed so fast,” one user tweeted.

“So we trending Adele again and it’s not about her releasing an album?!” shared another. “Whose [sic] the person behind this? I just want to talk .. just want to talk.”

“All great but give me some #Adele in 2020,” one other user agreed.

In December, Adele took Instagram by storm when she posted a photo of herself rocking a sleek gown alongside the Grinch and Santa Claus ahead of the holidays. At the time, fans praised the “Rolling in the Deep” singer for her body transformation.

In October, the singer showed off her slimmer figure at rapper Drake’s birthday party.

A source told Us Weekly the Oscar winner has dropped about 20 pounds from a mix of cardio, circuit training and Pilates.

The insider noted, “She really wants to be healthy and set a good example for her son. She’s more focused on feeling good and the health benefits than the weight loss.”

Her transformation comes on the heels of her divorce from husband Simon Konecki after three years of marriage. They share a 7-year-old son, Angelo.