Adele gets emotional during London’s BTS Hyde Park Festival, stops show to help fans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Adele is back on the big stage.

During her performance at London’s BTS Hyde Park Festival, Adele stopped her show four times to make sure fans were getting the aid they required.

In a clip seen on Twitter, Adele instructs her band to stop playing and approaches the front of the stage to point out the fans who needed help to security.

"Just wanna say mad respect to Adele for stopping the show and making a scene when she thought someone was in trouble and needed help from security. That was a crowd of 65,000+ and she still did it. It really is that easy," a fan wrote on Twitter.

ADELE REVEALS SHE WAS 'F—KING DISAPPOINTED' BY WOMEN'S COMMENTS ABOUT HER WEIGHT LOSS: 'THAT HURT MY FEELINGS'

According to Page Six, Adele stopped her show four times to make sure the concertgoers were okay.

Adele’s London appearance was her first show in five years. She released her fourth studio album "30" in November.

"My God, I'm back at home," she said to the audience, Rolling Stone reported. "It's so strange to be in front of a crowd again. I get so nervous before each show but I love being up here."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Grammy Award-winning singer’s diligence to safety comes after at least 10 fans died during the mass casualty that occurred at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in November.

Adele is not the only artist to prioritize safety at her show’s as Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and Pharrell Williams have made a point to stop there show’s when fans need assistance.

In January, Adele canceled her Las Vegas residency the day before she was set to debut the show at Caesars Palace.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Hi. Listen, I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready," the singer said in a video statement as she became choked up on Twitter. "We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID."

The songstress ensured that all dates will be rescheduled, and her team is currently working to do so.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.