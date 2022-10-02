Expand / Collapse search
Adam Levine performs for first time since cheating scandal, supported by wife Behati at Shaq's charity event

Adam Levine denies having cheated on his wife, but says he "crossed the line"

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Singer Adam Levine performed at a charity event for the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, after multiple women came forward claiming they received inappropriate messages from him.

Adam Levine stepped onstage with his Maroon 5 bandmates Saturday to perform in front a crowd for the first time amid his cheating controversy.

A production source confirmed to Fox News Digital that Levine's wife, Behati Prinsloo, was in attendance. 

"The Event," hosted by the Shaquille O'Neil Foundation, raised more than $3.2 million to benefit The Boys and Girls Club and Communities In Schools in both Las Vegas and Atlanta.

Shaq even joined the stage with Levine to sing a very apropos rendition of "This Love."

Adam Levine and Shaquille O'Neal perform during The event hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation in Las Vegas. This is the singer's first public appearance since his cheating scandal broke.

Adam Levine and Shaquille O'Neal perform during The event hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation in Las Vegas. This is the singer's first public appearance since his cheating scandal broke. (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation)

ADAM LEVINE DENIES AFFAIR AFTER CHEATING RUMORS, BUT ADMITS HE 'CROSSED THE LINE'

This is the first public event for Levine since multiple women accused the married-man and father-of-two of sending inappropriate flirtatious messages to them. Prinsloo is currently pregnant with the couples third child.

The couple have continued to put on a united-front, having been photographed out together multiple times post scandal.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo were seen out in Montecito after multiple women claimed Levine had sent inappropriate, flirtatious messages to them.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo were seen out in Montecito after multiple women claimed Levine had sent inappropriate, flirtatious messages to them. (Garrett Press / MEGA for Fox News Digital)

ADAM LEVINE AND WIFE BEHATI PRINSLOO FLY TO LAS VEGAS TOGETHER AMID CHEATING SCANDAL

Original claims of infidelity came from model Sumner Stroh, who claimed in a TikTok video that she had an affair with the musician. After her viral video, additional women came forward with similar allegations.

While Levine denied having any affair, he claimed he had "crossed the line," in a statement. A source close to the married Maroon 5 frontman previously told Fox News Digital, "He maintains that none of these interactions became physical."

The 43-year-old wrote on his Instagram story, "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

Adam Levine and his band Maroon 5 performed "This Is Love" at Shaq's charity event.

Adam Levine and his band Maroon 5 performed "This Is Love" at Shaq's charity event. (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation)

In light of the scandal, Maroon 5 has continued to barrel ahead, securing a residency in Las Vegas at the end of September.

