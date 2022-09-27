Adam Levine and Maroon 5 announce Las Vegas residency amid singer's cheating scandal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Adam Levine isn’t shying away from work responsibilities as he deals with his cheating scandal.

According to Live Nation, Levine and Maroon 5 will be hosting a Las Vegas residency with their first show kicking off in March 2023 at Dolby Live in Park MGM. The band is scheduled to perform 16 shows beginning in March and wrapping in August 2023.

The news of the residency comes after Levine and Maroon 5 were confirmed to still perform at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Oct. 1. The band is currently on tour, and Levine has no plans to let the scandal stop him from performing. After Maroon 5’s performance in Las Vegas, the group is set to head overseas to Singapore in November.

Levine, 43, has been dominating the headlines since Instagram model Sumner Stroh said the two had a yearlong affair while Levine was married to his pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo. She shared screenshots of the "Sugar" singer allegedly asking if he could name his third child "Sumner."

Since Stroh’s allegations, four other women have come forward, claiming Levine sent them flirtatious texts and DMs.

Levine, who is married to former Victoria's Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo, is expecting his third child with his wife of eight years. Prinsloo shared the news to her Instagram, just days before Stroh released her bombshell video.

Levine denied the affair with Stroh but acknowledged that he had "crossed the line."

"In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," Levine wrote in a statement.

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make," he added. "I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

"He maintains that none of these interactions became physical," a source close to Levine told Fox News Digital.

Shortly after the cheating allegations were made, the couple was seen out and about in Montecito, California. Prinsloo and Levine were exiting a white SUV as they appeared to be laughing together. In one image, Levine was seen wearing a backpack that appears to belong to one of their children.

Levine and Prinsloo have two children: Dusty, 5, and Rose, 4.