Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo fly to Las Vegas together amid cheating scandal

Maroon 5 frontman admitted he 'crossed the line' after being accused of cheating on his wife

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Despite Adam Levine being involved in a cheating scandal, he and wife Behati Prinsloo were spotted traveling together ahead of the "Maroon 5" singer’s Las Vegas residency. 

The couple arrived at an air strip in Santa Barbara, California before boarding a private jet to Sin City. 

Levine, 43, and Prinsloo, 34, showed a united front as they apparently headed to a romantic getaway together before his charity performance on October 1 for Shaquille O’ Neil’s foundation. 

The "Sugar" singer sported a casual look with a black Sublime band t-shirt and ripped denim jeans while wearing bright green Nike sneakers.

ADAM LEVINE AND MAROON 5 ANNOUNCE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AMID SINGER'S CHEATING SCANDAL

Levine topped off his look with a brown Calirosa trucker hat – which is his and Behati’s tequila label – black sunglasses and a silver chain with a cross. 

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo jet out of Santa Barbara for a couple's getaway as Maroon 5 announce Vegas residency.

The Maroon 5 frontman held a water bottle, plastic bag and denim jacket. 

"Sugar" singer Adam Levine sported a casual look with a black Sublime band t-shirt and ripped denim jeans, while wearing bright green Nike sneakers.

Prinsloo, who is currently pregnant with Levine’s third child, stepped out wearing a cheetah-print tank top, with a black jacket tied around her baby bump. She was also seen wearing black combat boots and holding a brown purse, while rocking dark sunglasses. 

Behati Prinsloo, a former Victoria’s Secret model, has been married to Adam Levine for eight years and announced the pregnancy news days before Sumner Stroh released her bombshell video. 

The celebrity appearance comes after Levine and Maroon 5 announced their Las Vegas residency with their show kicking off in March 2023 at Dolby Live in Park MGM. The band is scheduled to perform 16 shows beginning in March and wrapping up in August 2023.

Allegations continue to surface involving Adam Levine and women, where the singer displayed inappropriate behavior.

The "Misery" singer has made headlines since Instagram model Sumner Stroh revealed the two had a year-long affair while Levine was married to Prinsloo. 

Stroh shared screenshots allegedly asking if he could name his third child "Sumner."

Sumner Stroh accused the "Maroon 5" frontman of having a year-long affair, which he denied.

Meanwhile, after Stroh’s allegations, four other women have come forward, claiming they had flirtatious message exchanges with Levine. 

Prinsloo, a former Victoria’s Secret model, has been married to Levine for eight years and announced the pregnancy news days before Stroh released her bombshell video. 

However, Levine denied the affair with Stroh but admitted he "crossed the line." 

"He maintains that none of these interactions became physical," a source close to Levine told Fox News Digital.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

