Adam Levine's former yoga teacher accuses him of sending flirty text messages amid ongoing cheating rumors

After more women came forward saying they had received inappropriate, flirtatious texts from married Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, his alleged former yoga instructor from 2007-2010, Alanna Zabel, shared she also was the recipient of texts, but that the personal ramifications she suffered were far more severe than the others.

Zabel shared to her since-deleted Instagram story, "One day he texted me saying "I want to spend the day with you naked." I was in the bath but my jealous ex saw it and went into a rage."

She continued on, writing, "I assured my ex that I was sure it was meant for Adam's then girlfriend, Becky, and was a mistake. I texted Adam to ask if that was the case. Adam didn't reply…and my ex became violent, breaking my wrist."

While not confirmed to be who Zabel was referencing, Levine previously dated Rebecca "Becky" Ginos as far back as 2009.

Zabel went on to allege Levine did not acknowledge the serious abuse she had suffered at the hands of her ex-boyfriend. "Massive life changing, destructive moment, and when I told Adam he ignored it, never apologized, removed me from the (sic) upcoming tour and iced me out during one of the most devastating times of my life, all from his one flirtatious text," she alleged.

Zabel also shared the hashtag #ExposeAdamLevine at the top of her story.

The original ‘exposing’ of Levine developed from a TikTok video, where Sumner Stroh alleged she had an affair with the musician, only for him to return into her life, just to ask if he could use her name for his future child's name.

His wife of eight years, Namibian-born model, Behati Prinsloo, is currently pregnant with the couple's third child.

A representative for Levine did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

