Adam Driver has strong message for comments on his acting choices: 'Who gives a s---?'

Adam Driver doesn't understand the criticism he's received lately.

Driver was a guest on Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett's "SmartLess" podcast where he addressed comments he received for portraying two Italian roles in "back-to-back" films.

"So many people have been like, ‘How many Italians ... ?’ I’m like, 'It’s just kind of worked out that way,'" Driver told the trio. "But I’m like, you know, it’s Ridley [Scott] and it’s Michael [Mann] and they’re, in my mind, some of the best filmmakers of all time. Who gives a s--- that it was two Italians back to back?"

In 2021, Adam portrayed businessman Maurizio Gucci in "House of Gucci" and then Italian race car driver, Enzo Ferrari, in the newly released "Ferrari."

Driver joked that both roles were "probably a good example of not being strategic in a way I probably should [have]," given that both Gucci and Ferrari were founded in Italy.

Even with the Italian descent from both brands, Driver is "surprised how much it comes up."

"[It’s like], ‘You have a thing,’ and I’m like, ‘It’s two! It’s two Italians!’ It’s just two," he explained.

Directed by Michael Mann, the film is based on the 1991 biography "Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, the Machine," written by motorsports journalist Brock Yates.

"Ferrari" — which released in December — also stars Penélope Cruz, Patrick Dempsey, Jack O'Connell, Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gadon and Gabriel Leone.

At the Biennale Cinema 2023, Driver shared that Dempsey was allowed to drive race cars while starring as Ferrari athlete Piero Taruffi. However, Adam was not allowed to "drive the cars for insurance reasons."

"As I said before, making a movie is a miracle, and they don’t want me touching the thing that’s the most expensive part," Driver said during the press conference in August.

"I don’t drive the cars, except in pre-production we raced Ferraris — obviously, newer Ferraris, can’t afford the other ones. And then at the beginning, I’m not driving that one, it’s on a dolly," he added.

Driver said, "Again, they don’t trust me with small pieces of equipment. Big pieces of equipment like sandwiches, they will let me handle."

In November, Driver gave an f-bomb to a film festival goer after the person made a jab against "Ferrari" at Poland's Camerimage Film Festival.

During the Q&A event, a member of the audience asked Driver about the car crash scenes, complaining that they looked "pretty harsh" and "cheesy."

"What do you think about [the] crash scenes? They looked pretty harsh, drastic and, I must say, cheesy for me," the audience member asked, which was seen in a video uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter. "What do you think?"

"F--- you, I don’t know? Next question," Driver responded while the audience broke out into laughter.