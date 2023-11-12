Adam Driver tells audience member 'f--- you' at film festival event

Adam Driver lobbied an f-bomb to a film festival goer after the person made a jab against his latest movie "Ferrari."

The 39-year-old actor appeared at the Poland’s Camerimage Film Festival for a screening of the biopic on Sunday. Driver portrays the Italian car manufacturer and former motor racing driver Enzo Ferrari as his company prepared to enter the Mille Miglia, a 100-mile, open-road motorsport race, in 1957.

During a Q&A event, a member of the audience asked Driver about the car crash scenes, complaining that they looked "pretty harsh" and "cheesy."

Warning: explicit language.

"What do you think about [the] crash scenes? They looked pretty harsh, drastic and, I must say, cheesy for me," the audience member asked. "What do you think?"

"F--- you, I don’t know? Next question," Driver responded while the audience broke out into laughter.

Driver was also there to accept the Special EnergaCamerimage Award for an Actor. He introduced the film as one of the entries in the Camerimage Main Competition, making it a serious contender for awards season in 2024.

Directed by Michael Mann, the film is based on the 1991 biography "Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, the Machine," written by motorsports journalist Brock Yates. It officially premiered at the 80th Venice International Film Festival in August. It will open in U.S. theaters on Dec. 25.

"Ferrari" also stars Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gadon, Gabriel Leone, Jack O’Connell and Patrick Dempsey. Currently, it holds a 74% rating on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes with the consensus reading, "Sleek and well-acted, Ferrari overcomes its occasionally underpowered narrative to deliver a rousing and admirably complex biopic."

In 2019, Driver also surprised NPR's "Fresh Air" host Terry Gross after he abruptly left in the middle of an interview when Gross played a clip of the actor singing in his Netflix movie, "Marriage Story." Sources told Variety that the show was aware that Driver did not like to hear himself perform, though "Fresh Air" producer Danny Miller later stated that "we don’t really understand why he left."

Driver completed the interview at NPR's New York studios.

