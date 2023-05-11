ACM Awards red carpet: Miranda Lambert, ‘Yellowstone’s’ Lainey Wilson show some skin for country music

Dolly Parton brought sizzle to the south and proved everything is bigger in Texas as they walked the red carpet at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

Parton, who is hosting the show with another country legend, Garth Brooks, rocked a sparkling one-piece jumpsuit at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Miranda Lambert simply stunned wearing a royal blue gown adorned with rhinestones.

Lambert broke another record for ACM history when she received her 17th female artist of the year nomination, surpassing Reba McEntire's 16 nominations.

The "Palomino" singer’s five nominations give her the opportunity to break more records following her Triple Crown Award presented at ACM Honors in the fall.

Lainey Wilson opted for a unique green silk pantsuit with cutouts, and a cowboy hat to finish her awards show ensemble.

Brooks, 61, wore his signature black cowboy hat and a black blazer while walking the red carpet with wife Trisha Yearwood who wore a chic red leopard print dress.

Cole Swindell, who is nominated for a host of awards, celebrated his first red carpet appearance since proposing to fiancee Courtney Little.

Jon Pardi sported a chocolate brown suit to complement wife Summer's golden one-piece with a long satin train cascading down her shoulder.

HARDY is the lead nominee for the evening with seven nods, followed closely by his "Wait in the Truck" partner, Lainey Wilson, with her own six nominations.

The "Yellowstone" actress is nominated for female artist of the year and album of the year.