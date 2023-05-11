Expand / Collapse search
ACM Awards
Published

ACM Awards red carpet: Miranda Lambert, ‘Yellowstone’s’ Lainey Wilson show some skin for country music

HARDY, Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen and Miranda Lambert lead nominations for 58th Academy of Country Music Awards hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Dolly Parton reveals why she has to be nice to ACM Awards co-host Garth Brooks Video

Dolly Parton reveals why she has to be nice to ACM Awards co-host Garth Brooks

Dolly Parton joked she has to be nice to ACM Awards co-host Garth Brooks because his wife Trisha Yearwood will be in the audience. 

Dolly Parton brought sizzle to the south and proved everything is bigger in Texas as they walked the red carpet at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

Parton, who is hosting the show with another country legend, Garth Brooks, rocked a sparkling one-piece jumpsuit at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. 

Miranda Lambert simply stunned wearing a royal blue gown adorned with rhinestones. 

Lambert broke another record for ACM history when she received her 17th female artist of the year nomination, surpassing Reba McEntire's 16 nominations.

ACMS 2023: MORGAN WALLEN, CARRIE UNDERWOOD AND MIRANDA LAMBERT FACE OFF FOR TOP HONOR

Dolly Parton and Miranda Lambert wear sparkling gowns, Lainey Wilson wears green jumpsuit at ACMs

Dolly Parton, Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson lead the stars at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards. (Getty Images)

Dolly Parton rocks sparkling silver pantsuit with plunging neckline at American Country Music Awards

One of the night's host, Dolly Parton, walked the red carpet in a sparkly suit with fringe. (Getty Images)

The "Palomino" singer’s five nominations give her the opportunity to break more records following her Triple Crown Award presented at ACM Honors in the fall.

Lainey Wilson opted for a unique green silk pantsuit with cutouts, and a cowboy hat to finish her awards show ensemble.

ACM PERFORMER KEITH URBAN SHARES THE RULE THAT KEEPS HIS MARRIAGE TO NICOLE KIDMAN STRONG

Brooks, 61, wore his signature black cowboy hat and a black blazer while walking the red carpet with wife Trisha Yearwood who wore a chic red leopard print dress.

Lainey Wilson sports green silk pantsuit with halter neckline and cowboy hat

"Yellowstone" actress Lainey Wilson wore a green halter-neck jumpsuit to the ACMs. (Getty Images)

Miranda Lambert sports revealing blue gown on red carpet at country music awards

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin walk ACMs red carpet. (Getty Images)

Garth Brooks wore signature black cowboy hat with black blazer, wife Trisha Yearwood rocks red leopard print dress

Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood proved to be the perfect pair on the ACM Awards red carpet. (Getty Images)

Cole Swindell wears white blazer and blue button-down shirt at ACM Awards with fiancee Courtney Little in a sheer nude dress

Cole Swindell sported a white blazer and a baseball hat at the ACMs with new fiancee Courtney Little. (Getty Images)

Cole Swindell, who is nominated for a host of awards, celebrated his first red carpet appearance since proposing to fiancee Courtney Little.

Jon Pardi sported a chocolate brown suit to complement wife Summer's golden one-piece with a long satin train cascading down her shoulder.

HARDY is the lead nominee for the evening with seven nods, followed closely by his "Wait in the Truck" partner, Lainey Wilson, with her own six nominations. 

The "Yellowstone" actress is nominated for female artist of the year and album of the year.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

