Keith Urban announces shows at Caesars Palace following Adele's cancellation

Urban will perform March 25 through April 2 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Keith Urban has taken over some spots left open by Adele's cancellation at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The 54-year-old country music star announced the new shows Tuesday via Twitter.

Urban appeared with his cat in a video announcing the news. 

Five new shows were added from March 25 until April 2 to Urban's existing Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. He will take over spots left open by Adele's sudden cancellation, Caesars Palace confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"I'll see you guys in Vegas," Urban said during a video shared to social media.

Keith Urban has taken over spots left open by Adele's sudden cancellation at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Keith Urban has taken over spots left open by Adele's sudden cancellation at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Urban's Las Vegas residency was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the country music star is still making up for lost shows. Urban was only able to perform four shows before the pandemic shut down the live music industry in 2020.

The "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer resumed the residency in September 2021.

Urban added five new shows to his ongoing Las Vegas residency. The country music star's residency was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Urban added five new shows to his ongoing Las Vegas residency. The country music star's residency was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. (AP, File)

Adele revealed in a video shared to social media on Jan. 21 that all 13 of her shows at the Colosseum would not take place.

"Hi. Listen, I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready," the singer said in a video statement as she became choked up. "We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID."

Adele canceled shows due to "delays" and her team getting COVID-19.

Adele canceled shows due to "delays" and her team getting COVID-19. (Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images)

Adele said "half" of her team and crew have contracted the virus, making it "impossible to finish the show."

"I can't give you what I have right now," she said, teary-eyed. "And I'm gutted, I'm gutted. I'm sorry it's so last minute," Adele continued. "We've been awake for over 30 hours now, trying to figure it out."

